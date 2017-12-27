Natural Remedies to Control Oily Skin in winters

Oily skin in winters can be especially troublesome. Individuals with oily skin type are affected with concerns such as pimples, due to easy accumulation of dust and much more. Oily skin in individuals is the result of excessive secretion of sebum by the sebaceous glands. Due to this excessive secretion often oily skin goes hand in hand with a greasy scalp too which causes issues such as dandruff. In case of an individual having oily skin type the skin is oily and shiny especially at the T-zone which is forehead, nose and chin. Thus this region becomes the perfect breeding ground for pimples, blackheads and all other kinds of impurities that clog skin pores and suffocate the skin. An individual may have oily skin type due to varied factors such as it may be due to hereditary reasons or due to hormones. Other factors that may affect the skin type are stress, pollution, and much more. In case if the oily skin is accompanied by excessive hair growth, it is better to seek the advice of a dermatologist because the said condition may be due to a hormonal imbalance.



Care for Oily Skin during winters

Some top tips to care for oily skin during winters are:



- It is recommended to clean the oily skin twice a day in the morning and evening. Use mild hygiene products such as syndets that are alcohol and soap free as they increase the production of sebum. One may also use special lotions that are available in the market for oily skin to gently Avoid any product that is harsh on the skin.



- Moisturizing the skin is essential, select a moisturizer that absorbs excess sebum and rebalances the skin. A mattifying cream that contains copper and zinc should be an ideal choice.



- Oily skin clogs faster than others, so it is essential to use scrubs. However, scrubbing too frequently may have an adverse effect that is overproduction of sebum. Thus a scrub once a week is enough. Additionally, one may also use clay masks twice a month. Clay absorbs excess sebum and also regulates its production.



- Choosing suitable products for make-up in case one has oily skin type is of utmost importance. Heavy make-up or foundation can cause inflammatory outbreaks and only worsen the situation by promoting blackheads and more. It is best to choose a light foundation that absorbs excess oil. One should prefer products marked as non-comedogenic.



- The sun may provide a temporary improvement in the condition of the skin. But the said will most often be followed by an upsurge in the production of sebum and thus To avoid the same it is recommended that one uses a suitable sun protection, non-comedogenic product.



- Although it is believed that consuming oily and fatty food items worsen oily skin condition but surprisingly there is no scientifically proven link between oily skin and consumption of oily and fatty food. But one can be sure that a healthy and balanced diet of fresh fruits and vegetables is not only good for overall but is good for skin too.







