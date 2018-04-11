Air France cancels 30% flights on Wednesday as strike over pay continues

Striking pilots and cabin staff insisted they weren't backing down, as their latest walkout forced the cancellation of some 30 per cent of the airline's flights worldwide on Wednesday.

Union members protested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, where screens showed "cancelled" notices next to multiple flights. Staff want 6 per cent pay raises, after seven years of salary freezes as the company went through restructuring to stem losses.

The argues that such pay rises would threaten the turnaround effort.

Sophie Gorins, of the SNPNC flight crew union, said "we won't stop the conflict unless they give us the 6 percent."



Several meetings between workers' representatives and management have already taken place since the strike started on February 22 but unions say they have not yet received a satisfactory reply to their demands.

The company has lost more than 100 million euros (USD 124 million) in sporadic strikes since February. The actions are coming amid other French labour action.