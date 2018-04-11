Algeria plane crashes near Boufarik airport; 100 soldiers dead; 10 updates

At least 100 people were killed when a military plane crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria today, officials said. The cause of the crash was unclear, and an investigation has been opened, according to a Defense Ministry statement. Emergency services converged on the area near the Boufarik military base after the crash.

"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exact how many at this point," Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press. He said the plane was carrying soldiers. The Defense Ministry did not provide a death toll but expressed condolences to the victims' families. The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, Achour said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from the neighbouring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco. The Soviet-designed military transport plane crashed in an agricultural zone with no residents, Achour said.

Here are the top 10 developments around the near the military base of Boufarik:

1. 200 passengers were on the military plane. Of them, at least 105 are dead, including 26 Western Sahara Nationals.



2. 14 ambulances were at the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital.

3. The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from neighboring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

4. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash.



5. Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometres from the capital, Algiers.

6. The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

7. The crashed plane was an strategic airlifter, Algerian media report.

8. In 2014, Air Algerie flight disappeared from radar screens over Mali 50 minutes after takeoff en route from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers with 110 passengers and six crew on board including 51 French nationals. The crash killed 77 people.





#BREAKING: No survivors in Boufarik millitary plane crash in #Algeria, ‘around 200’ were on board pic.twitter.com/AK0DfCr1zq — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 11, 2018

