JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Bangladeshi bomber arrested after explosion in New York subway
Business Standard

Cairo, Moscow sign contract for Egypt's first nuclear plant

The contract to build the plant in Dabaa on the Mediterranean coast was signed during a live ceremony attended by the Russian leader and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

AFP | PTI  |  Cairo 

Vladimir Putin, Sisi
Vladimir Putin, Sisi. Photo: Reuters

Egypt and Russia signed a final contract today for the building of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, during a visit to Cairo by President Vladimir Putin.

The contract to build the plant in Dabaa on the Mediterranean coast was signed during a live ceremony shown on state television and attended by the Russian leader and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.


The contract was signed by the head of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, and Egypt's electricity and renewable energy minister, Mohamed Shaker.

Egyptian media reports put the cost of the plant at around $30 billion.

The two countries signed two agreements in November 2015 for Russia to finance and build the power plant, with four 1,200 megawatt reactors, in Dabaa.

First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 21:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements