Committed to working together with India to tackle global challenges: UK

Hailing the "longstanding" UK-India
ties, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
said on Tuesday that the UK
was committed to working together with India
to tackle global challenges.
In his message to India
on its Independence Day, Johnson, whose wife is of Sikh origin, said the India-UK
partnership was rooted in the Indian diaspora
population based in the UK.
He said: "On behalf of the United Kingdom of Great Britain
and Northern Ireland, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of India
and the British-Indian community in the United Kingdom on the occasion of India's Independence Day.
"The United Kingdom and India
share a deep and longstanding partnership, rooted in the 1.5 million British Indian diaspora
in the UK
who contribute so richly to our society. Our two countries are committed to working together to promote our people's prosperity, improve global security and tackle the global challenges that we face today."
Making a reference to the ongoing 2017 UK-India
Year of Culture, the Conservative Party
minister said the UK
will continue to celebrate the strength of the bilateral ties including "our shared history, values, culture and language".
He added: "Whilst today is an opportunity to reflect on India's success over the past 70 years, it is also a chance to look ahead at a bright future for both our countries, supported by the flourishing ties between the people of India
and the UK.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU