Digital skills bootcamps to empower women in Pakistan

looking to boost their skills have a particularly difficult time of it in Pakistan. There’s a critical lack of bootcamps that teach things like coding, marketing, and product design. To aggravate the situation, conservative attitudes mean some aren’t allowed to attend mixed classes or venture too far from home.



Of course, there’s the option of learning online but many prefer a classroom environment, which gives the necessary impetus to stay on course.



SheSkills is launching the first of what it hopes to be many skills bootcamps aimed at women. The driving force behind the project is Saad Hamid, a self-described evangelist and an influencer in Pakistan’s tech community.



"The concept of SheSkills came during a recent storytelling workshop which we conducted exclusively for women," he says. "At the end of it we were overwhelmed with requests from girls who wanted to learn skills like coding, marketing, and design."



Saad says one of the reasons they’re embarking on this initiative is an overall drive to get more into tech. Not only is that better for diversity and output, it will also help participants pursue freelance work and entrepreneurial endeavors.



A study conducted by the Software Houses Association estimated that in 2012, made up only 14 percent of the tech industry in the country. There are even fewer in senior management positions.



“Other than the stats, it’s also something I’m extremely passionate about,” he exclaims.



The program has been developed with assistance from Ladies Learning Code and Techmakers. It’s open to across ages and backgrounds looking to boost skills.