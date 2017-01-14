Ecuador chairs group of 77, to represent 134 developing countries at the UN

The group will continue promoting social and economic equality

The group will continue promoting social and economic equality

has taken over from Thailand as chair of the which promotes the interests of the 134 it represents at the United Nations, including China.



Ecuador's President Rafael Correa told on Friday at handover ceremony that the group will continue promoting "social and economic equality."



He said this can only be done if "poverty, and exclusion" are eradicated and people live with "sovereignty, dignity and in peace."



Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said his country focused in 2016 on how to implement the 17 UN goals for 2030 to promote development and good governance, and preserve the environment.



New Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the G-77 is his "preferred forum" to implement his vision including seeing the new goals become reality and reforming UN operations.

AP | Press Trust of India