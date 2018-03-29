Egypt Presidential election: Sisi 'set to win second term' with 92% votes

Egyptian has been re-elected for a second term with a sweeping majority, garnering nearly 92 per cent of the total votes, said today.

According to early estimates, more than 23 million Egyptians voted for the 63-year-old Field Marshal in the three-day

His sole challenger, the and Moussa Mostafa Moussa, is estimated to have obtained 3 per cent of the vote.

Vote counting started after polling stations closed on Wednesday.

According to non-official figures, 21,088,295 people voted for Sisi in polling stations across Egypt.

The official results will be announced on April 2.

Sisi posted photos of participating in the polls and praised them on facebook for the huge turnout on late Wednesday.

"The voice of the masses of Egyptians will remain a witness - no doubt - that the will of our nation is prevailing with a force that does not know weakness," Sisi said.

"The scenes of the Egyptians outside the polling stations will remain a matter of honour and pride for me and hard evidence of the greatness of our nation," he added.

According to the official results of the vote count released by the committee in Aswan governorate, Sisi received 254,940 votes against Moussa's 9,563 votes.

In Sidi Gaber in governorate, Sisi won 83,631 votes against 2,474 votes for his rival.

The number of eligible who cast their ballots stood at 95,486, with 86,112 valid votes registered, it said.

governorate has more than 3.8 million eligible

In the Nile Delta governorate of Gharbiya, Sisi obtained 90 per cent of votes, with a turnout of more than 50 per cent, state news agency reported, citing preliminary results.

About 60 million people were eligible to vote in the election which was held in 13,687 polling stations across the country and under the supervision of 18,678 judges from various judicial bodies and authorities.

Police and army personnel maintained a tight vigil near the polling stations to ensure that no untoward incident happens.

Sisi overthrew Mohammed Tosi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule. He was elected for a four-year presidential term in 2014.