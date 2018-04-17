Fresh trouble for FB: US judge demands class action over facial recognition

A ruled on Monday that Inc must face a alleging that the unlawfully used a process on photos without user permission.

The ruling adds to the that have been mounting against for weeks, since it was disclosed that the personal information of millions of users was harvested by the

ruled in San Francisco federal court that a class action was the most efficient way to resolve the dispute over facial templates.

said it was reviewing the ruling. "We continue to believe the case has no merit and will defend ourselves vigorously," the company said in a statement.

Lawyers for the could not immediately be reached for comment.

users sued in 2015, alleging violations of an state law about the privacy of biometric information.

The class will consist of users in for whom created and stored algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled. That is the date when launched "Tag Suggestions," a feature that suggests people to tag after a user uploads a photo.

In the US court system, certification of a class is typically a major hurdle that in proposed class actions need to overcome before reaching a possible settlement or trial.