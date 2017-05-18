Google takes on Apple's Siri, opens up digital assistant to iPhone

Alphabet Inc's announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Inc's iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.

Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, CEO touted the company's progress with the Assistant, which debuted last year.

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware, and the company has gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android operating system.

Tech such as Apple, and Amazon are competing to establish the dominant voice-powered digital assistant, which many in the industry believe will supplant keyboards and touchscreens as a primary way that users interact with technology.