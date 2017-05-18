TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

WannaCry: More pain ahead as hackers threaten to sell ransomware code
Business Standard

Google takes on Apple's Siri, opens up digital assistant to iPhone

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware

Reuters 

Google has also gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android OS
Google has also gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android OS

Alphabet Inc's Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc's iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.

Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google CEO Sundar Pichai touted the company's progress with the Google Assistant, which debuted last year.

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware, and the company has gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android operating system.

Tech companies such as Apple, Google and Amazon are competing to establish the dominant voice-powered digital assistant, which many in the industry believe will supplant keyboards and touchscreens as a primary way that users interact with technology.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Google takes on Apple's Siri, opens up digital assistant to iPhone

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware
Alphabet Inc's Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc's iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.

Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google CEO Sundar Pichai touted the company's progress with the Google Assistant, which debuted last year.

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware, and the company has gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android operating system.

Tech companies such as Apple, Google and Amazon are competing to establish the dominant voice-powered digital assistant, which many in the industry believe will supplant keyboards and touchscreens as a primary way that users interact with technology.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Google takes on Apple's Siri, opens up digital assistant to iPhone

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware

Alphabet Inc's Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc's iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.

Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google CEO Sundar Pichai touted the company's progress with the Google Assistant, which debuted last year.

The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware, and the company has gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android operating system.

Tech companies such as Apple, Google and Amazon are competing to establish the dominant voice-powered digital assistant, which many in the industry believe will supplant keyboards and touchscreens as a primary way that users interact with technology.

image
Business Standard
177 22