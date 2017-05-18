Google takes on Apple's Siri, opens up digital assistant to iPhone

Alphabet Inc's Google
announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple
Inc's iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google
CEO Sundar Pichai
touted the company's progress with the Google
Assistant, which debuted last year.
The Assistant debuted last year on Google's own hardware, and the company has gradually extended the tool to devices from other manufacturers running on its Android operating system.
Tech companies
such as Apple, Google
and Amazon are competing to establish the dominant voice-powered digital assistant, which many in the industry believe will supplant keyboards and touchscreens as a primary way that users interact with technology.
