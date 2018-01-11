Here's why billionaire Warren Buffett will never invest in cryptocurrencies

JUST IN
Reuters 

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett said on Wednesday he will never invest in cryptocurrencies. “I can say almost with certainty that cryptocurrencies will come to a bad end,” Buffett told CNBC in an interview. Buffett’s comments come a day after JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud, referring to comments he made at a banking conference in September. Bitcoin has taken the investing world by storm, surging to a high of more than $19,000 and created a divide on Wall Street about whether it is a legitimate financial instrument. Bitcoin was down around 3 per cent at $13,981.53.

