Here's why billionaire Warren Buffett will never invest in cryptocurrencies

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren said on Wednesday he will never invest in cryptocurrencies. “I can say almost with certainty that cryptocurrencies will come to a bad end,” told CNBC in an interview. Buffett’s comments come a day after Chief Executive said he regrets calling a fraud, referring to comments he made at a banking conference in September. has taken the investing world by storm, surging to a high of more than $19,000 and created a divide on Wall Street about whether it is a legitimate financial instrument. was down around 3 per cent at $13,981.53.