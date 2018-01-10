How to keep a billion dollar fortune in the family, South Korea style

What to do if you’re a 95-year-old billionaire and you live in a country with inheritance taxes as high as 65 per cent? That’s the challenge facing the family of coffee baron Kim Jae-myeong, honorary chairman of Dongsuh group, who built a fortune valued at $2 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Kim, who’s never appeared on an wealth ranking, stepped down from management more than two decades ago, but the group remains firmly in family control, with each generation having to find a way to pass down the wealth without running afoul of the taxman. It’s a common story in South Korea, which rose to become a global industrial powerhouse dominated by family-run entities known as chaebol. Now those groups, from global behemoths such as Electronics Co. to Korean household names like Dongsuh, are under increasing scrutiny for business practices that have kept the families in power for decades. High tax South Korea’s of as much as 50 per cent is the second-highest among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, after Japan, and the rate can hit 65 per cent in the case of the largest shareholder. That means failure to plan the transfer of wealth to the next generation risks losing both a big chunk of that fortune and the family’s control of the company that created it. As a result, the nation’s wealthy dynasties have developed circuitous ways to pass down money, such as directing lucrative deals from family businesses to affiliates controlled by heirs. The government is working to close some of the biggest loopholes, potentially encouraging capital flight as families fight to preserve wealth. Of 27 conglomerates with assets exceeding 10 trillion won ($9.4 billion), contracts between companies in that group reached 152.5 trillion won in 2016, according to South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission, the nation’s top antitrust watchdog. That represents 12 per cent of their deals that year. The chaebols of fellow billionaires Chung Mong-koo of Hyundai Motor Co., Chey Tae-won of SK Corp., and Lee Kun-hee of Electronics Co. are the top three in terms of inter-company transactions: Hyundai reported 30.3 trillion won, followed by SK with 29.4 billion won and with 21.1 trillion won. Mounting pressure The FTC’s regulations for abusing intra-group business deals apply only to companies with more than 5 trillion won in assets and when owner families’ stakes in affiliates exceed 30 percent.

Hyundai in particular has faced mounting pressure to address intra-group transactions.