Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy, fifth-in-line to Britain's throne

It's a boy! Prince William and wife on Monday welcomed a new prince, the fifth-in-line to Britain's throne, as the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth at a central London hospital. William, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge, was present at the birth of his boy, who weighs 8lbs 7oz (3.82 kg). The baby was born at 1101hrs local time (around 1 pm IST), according to a statement by Kensington Palace. The palace added that the mother and baby are "doing well".

The average weight of a baby in the United Kingdom is around 7.7lbs (around 3.5 kg). This is her third child after Prince George who is now four years old and Princess Charlotte who is two years old. All three children have weighed over 8lbs on birth. This is Kate Middleton’s heaviest baby yet as George weighed 8lb 6oz and Charlotte weighed 8lb 3oz after birth, respectively. Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe levels of nausea and vomiting, during the early stages of her pregnancy during all three births.

The new baby is fifth-in-line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.

The new child will push uncle Prince Harry one place down the line of succession to sixth. He will be the sixth great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.

A change in the law after William and Kate were married in April 2011 gave female heirs the same rights of accession to the throne in the UK as men.

The name of the new prince has not yet been announced. Favourites at the bookmakers include Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James and Philip, the BBC reported.



"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement said.

A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.

The practice of posting a bulletin outside the Palace announcing a royal birth has gone on for at least as long as Buckingham Palace has been the Sovereign's official residence - since 1837.

A large Union Flag has been raised over Buckingham Palace and a State Standard over Windsor Castle to mark the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.

Britain's Prince William arrives with back to the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy, a third child for Kate

Champagne corks were popped and cheers rang out outside the Lindo Wing as the birth of the new Prince of Cambridge was announced at just after 1 pm, the report said.

Earlier, the 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where both her previous pregnancies George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015 were also born.

Senior royal doctors, consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, oversaw the birth.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her "warmest congratulations" to William and Catherine.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also tweeted his "warmest congratulations" on behalf of Londoners.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby, a brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," The Archbishop of Canterbury said.

"May God bless them and all of their children with love, happiness and health."

