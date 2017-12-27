Massive attack on Libyan crude pipeline reduces output by up to 100,000 bpd

-
#Breaking: #LNA sources accuse islamist militants from ‘the #Benghazi Defense Brigades’ of blast targeting the main pipeline linking the Sidrah terminal and #oil fields belonging to al-Waha company. The attack took place about 30km northwest of Maradah. #Libya pic.twitter.com/DjDqj0qQHk— The Libya Times (@thelibyatimes) 26 December 2017
The damage was still being assessed, one oil source said. Oil prices rose on the report.
