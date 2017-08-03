TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

China realises North Korea is a greater threat: US official
Business Standard

Meet Mozilla Send, a new tool to send self-destructing 1GB files for free

The tool is created by the team behind Firefox browser

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Mozilla Send
Mozilla Send

The team behind Mozilla’s open-source Firefox browser has developed another interesting tool, which allows anyone with access to the internet and any modern browser to send self-destructive files up to 1 GB to anyone. The shared file deletes automatically after 1 day or 24 hours.

The feature is known as ‘Send’ and can be accessed at “send.firefox.com” portal. The server used for this service is private and encrypted, which means whatever you share remains confidential. The service portal is simple to use and does perform the task of carrying your files under 1GB for 24 hours, which can be accessed by anyone with the link to the file, and deletes automatically after 24 hours.

Here is how the Mozilla Send works:

Step 1: Go to send.firefox.com
Step 2: Drop your files, up to 1 GB, in dedicated uploading area
Step 3: Wait for your file to upload and go to encrypted server
Step 4: Copy the file link
Step 5: Share the link with people you wish to share your uploaded files with within 24 hours

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements