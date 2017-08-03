Meet Mozilla Send, a new tool to send self-destructing 1GB files for free

The team behind Mozilla’s open-source browser has developed another interesting tool, which allows anyone with access to the internet and any modern browser to send self-destructive files up to 1 GB to anyone. The shared file deletes automatically after 1 day or 24 hours.

The feature is known as ‘Send’ and can be accessed at “send. com” portal. The server used for this service is private and encrypted, which means whatever you share remains confidential. The service portal is simple to use and does perform the task of carrying your files under 1GB for 24 hours, which can be accessed by anyone with the link to the file, and deletes automatically after 24 hours.

Here is how the Send works:

Step 1: Go to Go to send.firefox.com

Step 2: Drop your files, up to 1 GB, in dedicated uploading area

Step 3: Wait for your file to upload and go to encrypted server

Step 4: Copy the file link

Step 5: Share the link with people you wish to share your uploaded files with within 24 hours