Men's Hockey World League: Australia retains title; India reclaims bronze

have defended the Hockey World League title by claiming a 2-1 triumph over reigning Olympic champions Argentina, bringing the curtain down on ten pulsating days of world class hockey at the Kalinga Stadium.

The match came to life in the second quarter when Jeremy Hayward slammed a low penalty corner effort into the net to give reigning world champions the lead, but it was an advantage that lasted less than a minute.

Agustin Bugallo got the goal, finding space for himself before guiding a perfectly angled deflection into the net.

Both sides came close to edging ahead in the third quarter, although certainly had the best of those opportunities.

Blake Govers missed a close range deflection before Eddie Ockenden's instinctive strike rattled the crossbar.

The winning goal arrived three minutes before the end of the contest when Australia's Blake Govers showed quick hands to find an Argentinean foot in the circle. The 21-year-old made no mistake with his drag-flick, finding the bottom corner of Juan Vivaldii's goal to put on the verge of victory.

Argentina threw everything at their opponents in the dying stages, winning a trio of penalty corners.

However, the Australian defence held firm to defend the title, which they won in Raipur two years ago.

Speaking after the match, captain Mark Knowles said, "It feels awesome. We wanted to come here and play the best teams in the world, and you cannot ask for a better final with the number 1 and number 2 ranked teams facing each other. Our team is moving in the right direction, and we are looking forward to coming back here for the World Cup next year.

India reclaims the bronze medal after beating Germany by 2-1.