JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Bad news for Indian IT? Why proposed H-1B visa Bill has industry worried
Business Standard

No more, roars Trump, as he tightens screws on 'liar' Pakistan

In his new South Asia Policy unveiled in August last year, Trump had called for tougher measures against Pakistan if it did not cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Issuing a tough warning to Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Monday alleged that this South Asian nation has given America nothing but lies and deceit and has given safe haven to terrorists. 

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in a strongly worded tweet.


"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said in his first tweet of the year.
This is the strongest warning that has come from the US President.

In his new South Asia Policy unveiled in August last year, Trump had called for tougher measures against Pakistan if it did not cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism.  

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 19:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements