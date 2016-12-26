NTPC signs 160 MW PPA with Nepal Electricity Authority

NVVN is the only government company in the power sector engaged in the business of power trading

State-owned today said that its wholly-owned arm Vidyut Vyapar Nigam has signed pact with to supply 160 MW power for January-May 2017.



" Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN)...Has signed Agreement(PPA) with (NEA) for supply of up to 160 MW power for the period January 2017 to May 2017 through Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar transmission line," the company said in a statement.



The agreement was signed by Arun Kumar Garg, CEO, NVVN and Kul Man Ghising Managing Director, NEA, the statement said.



Press Trust of India