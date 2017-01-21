Sister March: Thousands flock to Washington against Trump's misogyny

The March is seen as a complete rejection of Trump's personal and political sexist leanings

Donald Trump's very first day as the 45th President of the United States was marked by as many as 600 'sister marches' across the globe, protesting against the new administration that took charge on Friday (US time).



But it was Washington that became the torchbearer of the movement, with people flocking into the US capital for the past two days. And it was the women who dominated the agitation, with planeloads and truckloads of them converging at the National Mall, carrying signs and wearing "pussy hats" (in an obvious reference to a video that caught Trump flaunting his ability to grab women by their genitals without their consent).



And they had pretty good reason to protest. There has been a string of complaints against the newly-sworn-in President's track record of sexual misconduct -- something that the man himself has admitted to -- and the string of sexual assault charges against him -- something that he categorically denies.



Other pressing issues that the agitators sought to bring into the spotlight were the risk to women's health and reproductive rights that could become real should Trump go ahead with his plan to defund International Planned Parenthood.



The march, which is seen as a complete rejection of Trump's offensive, sexist comments before he fought US election, follows violent protests against Trump in Washington, in which some agitators were seen smashing windows, setting vehicles on fire and clashing with the police.



According to television reports, apart from celebrities, leaders and activists, thousands of ordinary women from diverse backgrounds have joined the movement in a show of solidarity against Donald Trump.



Sound bytes



Do not try to divide us... we will not be controlled. Make sure you introduce yourselves to each other and decide what you're going to do tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow -- Gloria Steinem, American feminist, journalist, and social and political activist



We have 600 sister marches worldwide and three million people marching with us across the globe -- Bob Bland, co-chair, Washington Women's March



BS Web Team