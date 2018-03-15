Slovakia president accepts PM Robert Fico's resignation: Coalition partner

Slovakia's has accepted the resignation of Robert Fico, who offered to step down after facing a public backlash over the murder of a journalist, a junior partner in the ruling coalition said today.

Fico's will put forward a candidate to replace him, according to Most-Hid, the smallest party in Slovakia's three-way government.

"Smer-SD as the strongest (coalition) party will table its The has agreed to this," told journalists.

"One third of the government members will be replaced," he added.

was to make a statement later today, his office said.

Slovak media reported that Peter Pellegrini, 42, was tipped to succeed

Fico, 53, has been struggling to get on top of the scandal sparked by last month's deadly shooting of and his fiancee at their home near

Police said Kuciak's death was "most likely" related to his investigation on ties between Slovakia's top politicians and Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia.

The murder and Kuciak's article, published after his death, sparked a wave of anti-government sentiment in Slovakia, an EU and NATO member of 5.4 million people.

The premier's ruling coalition was facing a no-confidence vote by lawmakers scheduled for next Monday.

and already resigned earlier this week in a bid to save the government from collapsing.

has been in power since 2012. He is known abroad for his anti-immigrant stance.