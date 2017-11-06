Texas shooting: 27 dead, 24 injured after gunman opens fire at church

At least 27 people were killed and nearly two dozen wounded in a in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire, the local media reported.

Local told Channel KSAT12 that the shooter was dead but did not specify the cause of death or the exact number of victims inside the First Baptist Church, Efe news reported.

is located 45 km southeast of San Antonio. A heavy presence, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel, was reported at the crime scene after the incident.

Although local have not released figures on the number of dead, County Commissioner Wilson Albert Gamez Jr told MSNBC that 27 people were dead and at least 24 wounded, the report said.

The church was celebrating Mass at the time of the shootings.

"Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon," Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter shortly after the incident.