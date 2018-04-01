Nokia coming back as principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL2018

HMD Global, which designs and sells brand of smartphones and feature phones, on Sunday said will return as the principal sponsor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned in the IPL.

The association is for two years starting with the upcoming season of the (IPL).

brand and KKR have a history together and we are delighted to reunite the two again. KKR is amongst the most successful IPL franchisees and teams on the IPL circuit and like brand enjoys a pan India appeal," Vice President and Country Head, India Ajey Mehta said.

As part of the association, and KKR unveiled the new official team jersey for the 2018 season sporting the logo, the company said.

was the principal sponsor of KKR from 2008 till 2014.

gets underway from April 7 and the first KKR match is scheduled on April 8 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. will be captaining KKR.