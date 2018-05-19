IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Hyderabad to bat first against Kolkata; Bhuvi returns

In the 54th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first against Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Rajiv International Stadium in Hyderabad. Eying a playoff berth, KKR will have their task cut out when they clash with already-qualified table-toppers SRH in today’s IPL match. Kolkata Knight Riders are placed third in the Vivo IPL points table, with seven wins in 13 outings. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will have to win to inch closer to a knockout spot.

Here are the squads for both the teams:



playing XI for today's match: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

playing XI for today's match: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Shreevats Goswami(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma



Along with Sunrisers Hyderabad, second-placed Chennai Super Kings are already in the playoffs. SRH will come into today’s IPL match on the back of a 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring match on Thursday. Led by Kane Williamson, whose rousing 81 off 42 balls -- his eighth fifty-plus score in -- almost won the game for SRH despite the stiff target of 219 set by Virat Kohli's RCB. SRH's batting clicked in the previous match but their famed bowling took a beating.

The hosts will be eager to correct the flaws as they brace up to face another tough opposition. SRH are likely to ring in a couple of changes and, pacer Basil Thampi, who on Thursday bowled the most expensive four overs in the history of IPL, could be one of the axed players. Thampi leaked 70 runs in his full quota of four overs, surpassing the previous record held by Ishant Sharma. India opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out against RCB and will be keen to get a big one against KKR in today’s IPL match. Manish Pandey notched a half-century against RCB and will look to continue with the same form. SRH had rested their pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar against RCB. Kumar could be back for the KKR game, alongside Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan.

When the two teams last met in at Eden Gardens defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets.

On the other hand, will look to win today’s IPL match and get a playoff berth confirmed. If they lose today, they will have to depend on the outcomes of other teams like Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab to be able to make it to playoffs. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will be high on confidence after his career-best 4/20 against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in their last game. The likes of Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and skipper Dinesh Karthik will hold the key to KKR's fortunes.

Dinesh Karthik and Co. bounced back in style after succumbing to a 102-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. They defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs by piling up the season's highest total of 245/6, fourth-highest in IPL history. Punjab fought hard, riding on K L Rahul's 66, but in the end it was too tall a mountain to climb. There were many positives for KKR from that game. Karthik continued to lead from the front with a competent 23-ball 50, while Sunil Narine smashed a 36-ball 75. There were important contributions from Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell as well, and end-overs cameos from Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Russell was excellent with the ball too and so was M. Prasidh Krishna who grabbed two wickets.

Here are a few things to know about the vs (KKR vs SRH) match to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



KKR ready for must-wingame, says coach Kallis: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Jacques Kallis said his team would put its best foot forward to make it to the playoffs of the when it takes on formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial today’s IPL match. Yes, it's a must-win game and the team needs to put up a competitive performance to make it to the playoffs," Kallis said in the pre-match press conference. Placed third on the points table with 14 points, KKR will have to beat SRH to confirm its spot in the play-offs. If it loses, it will have to hope for other results to go its way. They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have played some good cricket. They are obviously coming off a loss but they have already qualified. We will have to play some good cricket to beat them, he said. SRH has already qualified for the play-offs is at the top of the table with 18 points.

Williamson has been a good T20 player for number of years, says Moody: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been a revelation this season both with the bat and with his leadership skills, and the team's head coach Tom Moody said he wasn't surprised at all as the New Zealend batsman has been a good T20 player for a number of years. To be honest it has not been a surprise to us. Kane (Williamson) has been a good T20 player for a number of years. It is really an opportunity for people watching to see the versatility in Kane Williamson," he said. "He has got a T20 hundred, I think about four years ago in the Champions League. It is no surprise to us that Kane has the ability to adapt from Test cricket to 50-over cricket, down to T20 cricket. That is why we bought him four years ago," Moody said on the eve of their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

Warne's presence motivated Kuldeep to register career-best IPL figures: Young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav said the presence of his idol, legendary Shane Warne in the Rajasthan Royals dug-out has motivated him to produce his career-best performance in the Indian Premier League. Till last night, Kuldeep was having a somewhat quiet time in the ongoing IPL with just nine wickets from 12 outings at an economy rate of around 8.5. But by his own admission, Kuldeep said he was determined to turn things around in front of the Australian spin legend, who is the mentor of Rajasthan Royals team. "I'm always a big fan of him (Warne). He has been my idol. I always get a different kind of motivation when I play in front of him. I wanted to put up a good show in front of him," Kuldeep said at the post-match news conference. Kuldeep grabbed 4-20 and earned Kolkata Knight Riders an important six-wicket victory over Rajasthan. Kuldeep cleaned up the top order with a wicket in each of his four overs to bowl out Rajasthan for 142 in 19 overs. It was redemption time for Kuldeep last night as he first got Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane out bowled with a loopy googly, and then dismissed dangerman Jos Buttler.

Replacing Warner is impossible, says SRH skipper Williamson: Named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the banned David Warner was ruled out of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition, Kane Williamson today said it's "impossible to be a replacement" for the explosive Australian opener in the T20 franchise's setup. "I don't think it's a matter of replacing David Warner. I think that's probably an impossible thing to do. He is one of the best T20 batters in the world and for this franchise in the last few years," Williamson said.

Here is how KKR and SRH fare in head-to-head comparisions in IPL matches played so far



Overall



Matches played: 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 8

