(RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two franchises that are returning in Indian Premier League 2018 after serving a two-year ban in the aftermath of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, will come face-to-face for the first time at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on April 20. After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) clash by a whisker, CSK will aim to start off with a win against at their new home ground -- all Chennai matches have had to be moved out of their original home venue of amid a political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. With two wins and two defeats, Ajinkya Rahane-led are placed fifth with four points in Vivo IPL points table, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches, they are ranked fourth. A win at MCA Stadium will consolidate their position in the Vivo IPL points table.

Rajasthan Royals, under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, had a bad start to the campaign but they did well later with two back-to-back wins, before outclassed them by seven wickets in their previous match. On a slow wicket, failed to stitch partnerships and ended up with a below-par total of 160-8 on the scoreboard, which KKR chased down with ease, losing just three wickets. Rajasthan Royals' mixed show in so far has been a result of big guns misfiring at crucial junctures. Ben Stokes and Jaydev Undadkat are yet to make a mark in the IPL tournament, whereas D’Arcy Short looked clueless against spinners despite coming into on the back of some fantastic form in the T20s.

While Chennai Super Kings have been immensely entertaining in all the three games they have played so far -- having won the first two, and thenbringing them very close to a victory in their match against Kings XI Punjab.

In their first match, against Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo came to their rescue with a 30-ball 68 against. In the second, it was Sam Billings who gave the finishing touch to their superb run-chase against in a high-scoring match. The biggest talking point, though, has been their 'new home'. About 1,000 left for Pune from Chennai on Thursday by a special train to watch the match in Pune, thanks to an arrangement made by the franchise. But the CSK management will be more concerned about the nature of the surface that they will be playing on after stocking their side with spinners in order to take advantage of the Chennai track.

batsmen who may make an impact against CSK: and Sanju Samson have stolen the limelight from under D’Arcy Short, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who were expected to destroy a few bowlers' reputations this season. The Indian pair, the team’s top two run-getters currently, have accumulated runs by playing conventional strokes and using timing rather than power.

Chennai Super Kings batsmen who may make an impact against RR: For CSK, scored some good runs at the top but failed to convert into big scores. While Dwayne Bravo power hitting at the down order helped them win matches at a crucial juncture. MS Dhoni’s career-best IPL knock gave a positive signal to the team management.

bowlers to look forward to in today's match: have some quality spinners like Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal. While pacer Ben cutting did well against But England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore by Rajasthan, has been a big let-down and he needs to live up to his billing.

Chennai Super Kings bowlers to look forward to in today's match: Rajasthan’s three overseas batsmen have struggled against spin and they will be put to test by Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir. Shane Watson and Shardul Thakur led the pace attack for Chennai with five and three wickets respectively against Kings XI Punjab, while Imran Tahir did the job with his Leg-break googlies.

CSK home matches shifted to Pune: With IPL matches facing protests from Tamil groups, the Indian Premier League Governing Council has decided to shift the remaining home matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Pune. CSK, who have made a comeback to the cash-rich Twenty20 league after serving a two-year ban, will now play their six remaining home matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

travel to Pune on a special train: Chennai Super Kings may not be playing its home matches at the M A Chidambaram stadium here anymore, but would not be short of support as fans are travelling to Pune for cheering them in tomorrow's game against About 1,000 left for Pune from here this morning by a special train to attend the match in Pune, thanks to an arrangement made by the franchise. CSK's home matches were moved out of Chennai over security concerns following protests by pro-Tamil groups on the Cauvery issue leading to the first home game against KKR on April 10. "It is entirely an initiative taken by and it was taken forward by the CSK management," a CSK official said.

CSK coach and Raina 'sad' on home venue shifting: After the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home matches were shifted following the Cauvery water dispute, which has created a volatile situation in the southern city, several members of the franchise have expressed their disappointment on missing out on playing in their home ground but hoped that the issue would soon be resolved. Expressing his dismay, CSK coach Stephen Fleming tweeted: "Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK. I trust a 'peaceful' resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome." Batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season...You are always in our hearts." The team's batting coach, Mike Hussey, tweeted: "Very sad that we have to play our remaining home games away from Chennai. Feeling for the players and the fans but also hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the current problems. Thanks for the incredible support of all the "



Harbhajan Singh 'heartbroken' over shifting of matches out of Chennai: Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was bought for Rs 20 million by CSK at the IPL Player Auction, said that he hopes the situation gets resolved soon and matches come back to Chennai as the fans have waited for two long years to see the team play in front of them. Harbhajan tweeted,"Heart breaking news..no more ipl games in chennai.. fans have waited two years for CSK to play in front of them at home..hope all the issues get solved soon and matches comes back to Chennai soon...Thank u for your love,wishes, prayers would be needed all the time." Meanwhile, Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said, " Very sad for our team @CskIPLTeam and the fans here in Chennai that we won't be playing any more games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let's hope this situation in Tamil Nadu has sorted out asap."



What said after RR’s loss against KKR: captain blamed himself for his team's seven-wicket defeat at the hands of (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Wednesday. "I feel it was a different wicket from what we played on against Delhi Daredevils. It was slow and ball was also keeping low. I feel it was my responsibility to take that innings forward," Rahane told reporters after the game here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Here is how CSK and RR compare head to head in their IPL matches so far:



Overall

Matches played: 17

Chennai Super Kings won: 11

won: 6



