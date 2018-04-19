IPL 2018: SRH to eye points table top slot against defiant KXIP in Mohali

In the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to keep their winning streak alive and climb to the top of the Vivo IPL points table 2018 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, playing against the home team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Led by Kane Williamson, are high on confidence as they have won all the three matches played till now. However, with Kolkata Knight Riders winning the previous match against Royal Challengers Banglore, got dethroned from the top spot. will be aiming to regain it. have been backed by their superior bowling attack. They have the capability to restrict teams to small totals and if their batting fails to fire, they can even defend small targets. The opposing teams find it really difficult to cross the 150 mark against Shikhar Dhawan has been in good touch at the opening slot and has given the team good starts.

too won their previous game against Chennai Super Kings in a close encounter. Dhoni took the match into the last over with a blistering 79 off 44 balls. However, his valiant effort did not prove to be enough as CSK ended at 193 for five in response to KXIP's 197 for seven at the PCA Stadium.

Good news for was that Chris Gayle was back and he fired from the top, leading to a huge total. His return to the team and then return to form was a treat to watch. He was sublime with the bat and did not look out of match practice at all.

Punjab's top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair -- both from Karnataka -- have delivered in the first three matches.

Therefore, in today's match, both and would be looking to score big and turn it around for themselves.

Here what to look forward for before the today's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali:

Kings XI Punjab batsmen who will make an impact against SRH: Chris Gayle has set the expectations with his blitz the other day; 38-year old ended a small streak of poor scores and reaffirmed to fans that he could still entertain and win matches. KL Rahul too has been striking the ball crisply; after starting the tournament with the fastest-ever half-century in the IPL, the opener has carried forward that in his next two innings – though he will be disappointed that he has not been able to convert 47 and 37 into bigger scores.

batsmen who will impact against KXIP: Shikhar Dhawan is the one batsman in the top three who can take on the opposition. The left-hander has been in good form with the bat recently, and will need him to make a big score. Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey form the core of their batting, while Shakib, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan lend depth to the line-up. However, the batting is yet to be tested against big totals.

bowlers who will impact against KXIP: are unbeaten so far this season because their bowlers have been exceptional; have fielded five specialist bowlers, and they’ve been able to restrict the opposition to totals under 150 on each occasion. The prospect of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan running in to bowl to the likes of Gayle and Rahul promises to make for exciting viewing. SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.

Kings XI Punjab bowlers who will make an impact against SRH: will look towards their captain Ravichandran Ashwin and the teenage sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman to control the runs and build pressure, and hope that results in other bowlers reaping the rewards. Between them, the two spinners have bowled 23 overs, for combined returns of 7-160 and a combined economy rate of 6.96.

What Faulkner has to say about bowling: "I think the strongest one (in term of bowling attack) has to be Sunrisers (Hyderabad). Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been in great form for a couple of IPLs, (so) that will be my number one," the 27-year-old Faulkner said. "And the wrist spinner, who is the best in the World in T20s?" he said, referring to Khan, the Afghanistan leg spinner who has grabbed two wickets from three games for in this edition of the cash-rich event.

What the legend Muralitharan has to say about bowling: "It was easier to bowl during our times. Now the game has evolved and it is not easy to bowl. We did not play too much T20s and in Tests, they didn't hit as many sixes like they do today," he said during a promotional event. "I would cherish my 1996 World Cup win as that was most important thing for Sri Lankan cricket. For Sunrisers, it was when we won the IPL trophy in 2016," bowling coach said about their team lead the table with three wins from as many matches in the ongoing IPL.

What did Wriddhiman Saha had to say about his wicketkeeping: "It's a good experience, after a long time I'm getting an opportunity to keep against a bowler like Rashid," said Saha who took two acrobatic catches behind the stumps in SRH's win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. "He has got pace and turn. In recent times, I've been keeping against the likes of (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Amit) Mishra, or Kuldeep (Yadav). Now after keeping against Rashid, I'm more confident. "He bowls consistently well. In T20s you don't get to keep much against a particular bowler but those are all vital. I'm trying my best to do well," he added.

Here is how and have performed against each other head-to-head in IPL matches so far:

Team Head to Head

Overall: Matches – 10, Kings XI Punjab won – 2, won – 8

At the IS Bindra Stadium: Matches – 4, Kings XI Punjab won – 0, won – 4

Trivia

have the best economy rate among all the eight teams this season; their overall economy rate this season reads 6.83. also concede the fewest runs through boundaries – 52.7%, and have conceded the fewest boundaries overall – 49 (39 4s & 10 6s).

Kings XI Punjab have the best scoring rate in Powerplay this season; their overall scoring rate in the first six overs is 11.00. They’ve made scores of 73/2, 50/3 and 75/0 in the first six overs in their three matches so far.