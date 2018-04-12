IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians to face tough test against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the seventh clash of Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018), Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will on Thursday take on defending champions Mumbai Indiansin Hyderabad. High on confidence after their emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals in their opening clash on April 9, Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to their dashing bowling attack to unsettle Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, when the two team meet at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in

The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While Sunrisers hardly broke a sweat to beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets, Mumbai Indians lost a nail-biting encounter to Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 11th season of touranament (IPL 2018) at Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

Sunrisers prepared well, played a couple of practice matches in the days leading to their opener, and that showed in their performance in the match. Mumbai Indians have had a couple of days to recover from the shock defeat they suffered at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede and review their performance. Now, it MI is expected to have identified the positives and picked out the areas where they would need to do better.

Here are a few things to look forward to in Match 7 of Vivo between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad:



Sunrisers Hyderabad's batsmen who might make an impact in match 7 of Vivo IPL 2018: has been in remarkable form in limited overs cricket this year and the left-hander has scored 418 runs in nine T20 matches at an average of 52.25 with a strike rate of 146.15. They also have who was consistent with bat and will give strength to the middle order.

Mumbai Indian's batsmen who might make an impact in match 7 of Vivo IPL 2018: Coming to the visitors, Mumbai Indians has a star-studded team with skipper leading the list. MI has an explosive top-order, and they will need at least one of Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis or Ishan Kishan to do plenty of damage with the bat. Besides Rohit, Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundred against India, and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess against SRH. Also, Krunal Pandya has become a crucial player in MI’s scheme of things and the elder of the Pandya brothers has now made crucial 40s in three consecutive innings – against KKR in the last season’s Qualifier 2, in the Final and in this season’s opener



Sunrisers is believed to have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his superb skill sets of seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for raw pace and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, given his fantastic record against MI, will be desperate to get the ball in hand. He will fancy early success too, given that is a shaky beginner. Add to it Rashid Khan's fast leg-breaks and googlies are still a mystery for most batsmen while Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is miserly on most days.

Mumbai Indians bowlers to look forward to before the start of the match vs SRH: Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman are MI’s strike bowlers, and the team will want the duo to cause plenty of damage with the ball. For MI, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut as he accounted for Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. While googly is his stock ball, it will be interesting to figure how well Markande can bowl his leg-breaks.

Concerns for Mumbai Indians skipper before the match against SRH: MI's main concern will be their death bowling as the death bowling experts, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahaman and Mitchell McLenaghan all missed their length with Dwayne Bravo going on a rampage during the other night at Wankhede. played his heart out but his ankle injury could be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit.

Positives for Sunrisers Hyderabad captain ahead of the marquee clash against MI: For SRH, it was a good start under new skipper Kane Williamson, who didn't look out of place after David Warner's suspension from the league due to ball tampering charges. Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form has continued, which is the biggest shot in the arm for the 'Orange Army' apart from a bowling attack that looks potent on any surface.

Injury worry for Mumbai Indians as Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2018: In a major blow to Mumbai Indians, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a back issue. Confirming the news, Cricket Australia's Bupa Support Team Physiotherapist, David Beakley said that Cummins experienced some soreness in his back during his country's crushing 492-run win against South Africa in the fourth Test at the Wanderers. "Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae," cricket.com.au quoted Beakley, as saying.

What said about his IPL International cricket performances: said he was too eager to play for India and felt disappointed when he couldn't make it to the team after bursting onto the scene with a whirlwind century in the second edition of IPL in 2009. Pandey had hogged the limelight during the second IPL season when he became the first Indian to score a century in IPL but it was only after six years that he could make his T20I debut for India in 2015 at Zimbabwe. Pandey said SRH have a very good middle-order and it would also help them in their campaign for "This team already has whatever is needed to win the championship. Middle order in every team is a go-to option when the top order fails. I think, with me, Yusuf bhai (Yusuf Pathan) and (Deepak) Hooda coming in, we have one of the better middle orders in this tournament", said

on his match-winning innings against Rajasthan Royals: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener (77 not out), who played a match-winning knock in the fourth match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, said he enjoys playing long innings as it benefits him and the franchise. "I enjoy playing long innings. It benefits the team, it benefits me. Trying to stretch the good form as long as possible and score big runs for as long as I can," Dhawan said after the match against Rajasthan Royals. The 32-year-old also said the nine-wicket win over Rajasthan will give momentum to his side for the rest of the meet. "We have a very balanced team, which is the strength of our side. We have started the tournament on a good note, and hopefully that'll help us and give us the momentum for the rest of the tournament," Dhawan expressed.

Team Head to Head



Overall



Matches played: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

Mumbai Indians won: 5



Trivia ahead of SRH vs MI

