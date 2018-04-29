IPL 2018: Embattled Royal Challengers seek revival against Knight Riders

In the 29th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB and KKR will look to get their campaign back on track when they face off today’s second match of IPL 2018, reaches the midway mark. While are fourth with six points from seven games but coming off two successive defeats, RCB are at the seventh spot with four points from six games in Vivo IPL points table.

KKR lost the two previous encounters as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated them by nine wickets via D/L method at Eden Gardens, while they get bashed by Delhi Daredevils at Ferozshah Kotla ground by 55 runs. In Delhi, they allowed the Daredevils to build this IPL season's highest total of 219/4. While chasing they were restricted to 164/9, having lost four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay. KKR will be hoping for an all-round game, since their bowlers and batsmen have not clicked in unison in the past two games. Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison. KKR's concern will be their bowling, which has failed to defend even big totals. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine and pacers Shivam Mavi and Tom Curran were plundered by Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi in their last game and will look to bounce back strongly although it will be very difficult at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy wicket.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, have never got any momentum. Their two wins have come against Kings XI in the 8th match and Delhi Daredevils in the 19th match of IPL 2018. In the previous match, RCB failed to defend their total of 205/8 against Chennai Super Kings, who rode on half-centuries from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to win by five wickets. That loss continued to show RCB's weakness in their bowling department. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar and seamers Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav have done well in parts and need to bring their best in order to avoid another defeat which could endanger their playoff chances. In batting, RCB have a top-heavy line-up, with the presence of (280 runs), (249 runs) enough to hurt any bowling line-up. Mandeep Singh (171), Quinton de Kock (165) also need to contribute more. Bangalore however, have failed to find the perfect opening partnerships, which could be a major cause of concern.



Here are a few things to know before the vs (RCB vs KKR) match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:





and are the two-most accomplished batsmen in the RCB ranks; between them, they have scored more than half the runs scored by the team’s batsmen this season. Plenty more will be expected off them. Quinton de Kock looked good in bits and pieces and he must utilize his international experience to give RCB a perfect opening stand. RCB needs their middle order to click and the onus is on Mandeep Singh and Corey Anderson to give that stability in the middle order.

bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against KKR: RCB needs to tighten-up their bowling as they had conceded 200 plus runs thrice at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have taken 5 and 4 wickets each, respectively, would be itching to put up a better show in today’s match. While RCB all-rounder Chris Woakes has been outstanding so far, picking up 8 wickets. Umesh Yadav has also been equally good with eight wickets in his kitty.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against RCB: Chris Lynn has played his first impactful innings for KKR when he made 74 against KXIP; the Australian will enjoy the pace-heavy RCB bowling attack and look to capitalise on the small boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Captain Dinesh Karthik is KKR’s top run-getter in – this despite batting at number five in all the matches. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana– who bat in the top four - have been in fine form and have struck the ball clean, yet have not been able to convert their starts into big scores. KKR will expect bigger scores from the duo, who despite their form, have only managed one half-century in 12 innings between them.



bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against RCB: Despite giving poor show DD, KKR will bank on spin trio of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla which form the core of KKR’s bowling attack; between them, the three spinners account for more than half the wickets taken by the team’s bowlers.

Mavi, Avesh reprimanded for breaching code of conduct: Fast-medium bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for and Delhi Daredevils respectively, were reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between and Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla. "Both Mr Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offense under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding. Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.

What said after CSK chased down 205 at Chinnaswamy: skipper called it "criminal" after his bowlers' profligacy in the death allowed Chennai Super Kings to chase down 205 in the Indian Premier League. "The way we bowled is just not acceptable. Just not good enough on the day, 72/4 and giving away runs like that for just 1 wicket is criminal. Something that we need to address going forward because we haven't bowled well. If we cannot defend even 200, it's a problem somewhere. We have to back the guys and have enough confidence in them and they need to be clear in their head to execute things. The pitch played really well, spin played a massive factor. Some quality batting with both sides getting 200,” Kohli said after the match.

fined 1.2 million for slow over rate against CSK: captain has been fined Rs 1.2 million for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday night. The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.

What Dinesh Karthik said after KKR lost to DD: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik expressed disappointment over his team's second successive loss. "220 is a big task, if the dew had come in, it would have made it easy for us but today was that sort of a day where there was no dew. I thought they really batted much better than us," Karthik said. The 32-year-old also accepted that his side didn't play a good game cricket on Friday. "If Russell starts hitting, he gives us hope but he is also a human being. We need to put our hands up and say we didn't play good cricket," said Karthik.

Head to head ahead of today’s match between and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Overall:



Matches – 21, won – 9, won – 12



Trivia ahead of today’s match between and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

