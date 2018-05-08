In the 40th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals will take on led by R Ashwin at Sawaiman Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Desperate to stay alive in the IPL 2018, bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to avenge the six-wicket loss to (KXIP), when they last meet at Holkar Stadium on Sunday, in IPL today’s match. Rajasthan Royals have just six points with three wins from nine games while KXIP are placed third on the Vivo IPL points table after six wins from nine games and 12 points in their kitty.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side succumbed to their third loss in a row, after being hammered by KXIP in Indore and now need to win all their remaining five matches to keep themselves alive in the while another win for KXIP will almost seal them a play-off berth and a defeat will be the end of the road for Rajasthan Royals. Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar -- Australian Steven Smith -- to ball-tampering scandal. The lackluster performance by Rajasthan Royals’ batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs. Rajasthan Royals are back to Jaipur, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh. Three consecutive defeats, including a narrow one against Delhi Daredevils, has left them demoralised and their mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, too wore a dejected look in the dugout from where he saw the Royals miss out on half chances.

Average performance by captain Ajinkya Rahane and below-par show of English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi has hurt them badly and the hosts need all these batsmen to fire. Stokes, the most expensive buy at the 2018 IPL auctions, has failed miserably both with the bat and ball. The English all-rounder has scored just 160 runs from nine innings while picking up just two wickets. West Indian bowler Jofra Archer, though, has been impressive and the only saving grace for them while expensive pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a complete let-down, taking just seven wickets at a poor 9.86 economy rate. Rajasthan's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt as a pair. While Gopal has six wickets from seven games, Gowtham has bagged six wickets from nine matches.

On the other hand, batting in 2018 mostly relies on the opening combination of Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul, who have consistently given great starts to their side. While the Caribbean batsman has accumulated 310 runs from just six games, averaging 149.75, Rahul has 376 runs from nine games. Karun Nair has also been impressive after 240 runs from eight innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's consistent poor form will be a cause of concern for the team management and this is high time for them to come out with their best. In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium-pacer Ankit Rajpoot add depth to the line-up. Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. While Australian Tye has 12 wickets from nine games with an economy of 7.69, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 12 wickets each.

Overall, Rajasthan will be hoping for a win against Punjab at home as two of the three victories have come at Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

KXIP playing 11 probables: R Ashwin, K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agrawal, Manoj Tiwary, Marus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel



Rajasthan Royals playing 11 probables: Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Ajinkya Rahane



Chris Gayle and KL Rahul openers are vital for KXIP good show and ouns of providing a good start is on them. Then comes Mayank Agrawal who failed to continue his domestic cricket form in the IPL 2018, but management trusted him and gave him ample opportunity and its time he must perform and its time he must deliver.

Kings XI Punjab bowlers who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR): Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye did well for KXIP but it was Mujeeb Ur Rahman who took the crucial wickets and restricted the run flow. The pacers and captain Ashwin much give ample support to Mujeeb which will help them to win matches.

Rajasthan Royals batsmen who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR): The Rajasthan Royals’ captain Ajinkya Rahane has been hitting the ball brilliantly too, though he will be disappointed that he couldn’t finish off the previous match. Sanju Samson is another of the Royals’ in-form batsmen, and his team will need him to convert starts to a big score – just like he did when he scored the impressive 92 not out against RCB. Time is fast running out for Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who are yet to make a major contribution with the bat and Butler has showed his class at the top of the batting order in the previous match against Delhi Daredevils. It will be interesting to see how he will play today.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR): In only two outings, Jofra Archer has collected two 3-wicket hauls to become the Rajasthan Royals’ most successful bowler this season. The 23-year old has bowled lively pace, shown good control and has been impressive with the new ball and at the death. Using K Gowtham to open the bowling has been a very smart move by the Royals; the Karnataka all-rounder has been by and large economical and has dismissed some big names in the opposition. Gowtham’s wickets this season include Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales.

What Lokesh Rahul said after playing match winning knock against RR in Indore: Opener Lokesh Rahul, who helped Kings XI Punjab outplay Rajasthan, said he is satisfied with his unbeaten 84-run knock at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. "For me personally I think this is the first knock I am really satisfied with because I won the game for the team and stayed till the end," Rahul said after the match. "I always try to back my cricketing shots and don't try to slog much. Playing in this way is what will make me consistent. "I trust myself and trust my instincts to finish the game. I knew if I stay till the end I'll finish the game today. Karun played well and supported me. Stoinis played well and ran well too. I got lucky and that's what happens in this format," he added.

Ashwin's leadership is helping Mujeeb evolve, says KXIP coach Hodge: Leadership plays an important role in a player's development and young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman's improved performance has a lot to do with playing under the wings of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab chief coach Brad Hodge insisted. All of 17, Mujeeb has played in KXIP's all seven games with seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.51. Ashwin, in fact, wanted the teenager to defend 17 runs against Delhi Daredevils at Kotla and he responded to his captain's call by restricting the opposition to 12 runs. "Mujeeb has shown a great level of composure. At such young age, he has confidence in his abilities. I would also give credit to Ashwin's leadership skills. He has been very encouraging. Good leaders help talented players get to the next level," Hodge said.

How 'out-of-cash' KXIP almost lost Gayle at IPL auction: Chris Gayle has proved to be quite a bargain buy for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League but co-owner Ness Wadia revealed that the team almost lost the destructive opener at the auction, thinking it had run out of cash. "We had only Rs 2.1 crore left and if we had bid for Chris earlier (at the auction) and another team came up with a counter bid, we did not have the money to buy him. Luckily, no other team bid for him and we were more than happy to get third time lucky," Wadia said.

The team Head to Head ahead of IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR)



Overall:



Matches – 16, Rajasthan Royals won – 9, Kings XI Punjab won – 7



At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium:



Matches – 6, Rajasthan Royals won – 3, Kings XI Punjab won – 3

