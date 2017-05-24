Business environment in India is better, but not good: Michael Porter

It takes clearing a special test, after the customary entrance exam, to make it into Michael Porter’s coveted course in Harvard University. But a mix of distinguished company heads, young entrepreneurs, and researchers from various industries were treated to something of a crash course by the business strategist and economist in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

When he last visited India 14 years ago, people had been “obsessed with talking about electricity” as the major challenge. The economy has improved a lot since but much remains to be done, Porter suggested. “The business environment is better but it is not good. Infrastructure is better but it is not good,” he told delegates many of whom paid around Rs 25,000 for the chance to listen to and interact with him.

Still, he is rooting for India rather than Porter believes the difference in growth rates between the two countries is closing and India could catch up with and perhaps even overtake the levels of its larger neighbour. “We need this incredibly complex democracy to win.” The event came a day ahead of the Niti Aayog lecture in New Delhi, which he will give in the presence of prominent ministers and policy makers. “The harmonised tax system to be implemented is an important move,” he noted, adding the Indian government seems to be taking steps in the right direction.

Porter who recently turned 70 embodies the demeanour and voice of a younger man. The venue in in Colaba had reached capacity by the time he began speaking, with about 350 people in attendance. The professor used three short sessions to explain key concepts he has developed over the years as well as outlined his views on the local economy. It was a back-to-B-school moment for the India Inc personalities who turned up, as they wrote notes, raised their smartphones to take photographs of PowerPoint slides, and posed questions.

He began by talking of how businesses often confuse ‘goals’ with a ‘strategy’, and struggle to align various aspects of the business to achieve this Best known for developing the ‘five forces model’, used to gauge the profitability and attractiveness of any industry, Porter is among a few in Harvard University’s tenured faculty to be given the title of university professor. Competitiveness has been a constant theme of his examinations. He is also researching how “divisive politics is standing in the way of social progress.”

Later, during a “fireside chat” with ITC CEO Sanjiv Puri, he was asked how to balance a company’s desire to be competitive, with the larger expectation of employing more people. In Porter’s view, given the abundance of unmet needs in the country, such synergy would be easy. Services that emerge to take care of these needs would create jobs for the young, growing demographic, he observed. “Most of the growth in India will be domestic.”

But the academic went on to lay a charge on the audience, saying it was not up to the government or non-profits to influence social progress. “The societal needs we live in the middle of are business opportunities.” He described at length the idea of “creating shared value”, which he had first illustrated in the Harvard Business Review. It is an alternative model he wants companies to use in place of traditional philanthropy or (CSR).

“Businesses acting as businesses, rather than charitable givers will be the force that addresses social issues.” According to him, companies including Jain Irrigation working on water conservation, and Aravind Eye Care tackling cataract treatments, are on this path already.

There are challenges, he admitted in response to questions from the gathering. Around 26 per cent of the top 300 companies have not even met the minimum requirement of CSR investment, one audience member pointed out. Companies will have to be persuaded to think social, the strategist said. “The government will need to give out prizes and incentivise such action.” If his vision of shared value is implemented, Porter reckons employees will want to work for companies and citizens will respect these companies.