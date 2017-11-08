106 stocks from BSE Smallcap index gain over 100% in past one year

At 11:01 AM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was trading at 17,728 has outperformed the market by surging 36% during the period. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 30% and the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index were up 22% each. The strong net inflows of over Rs 1-lakh-crore by the domestic mutual funds have led the rally in equity markets.
The mutual funds have made net investments of Rs 118, 960 crore in equities market, as compared to Rs 15,939 crore net inflows by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in past one year, the Sebi data shows.
Among the sectoral classifications, consumer durables, realty, metal and oil & gas indices beat the market by gaining in the range of 39% to 62% during the period.
Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by market capitalisation (m-cap), has increased by Rs 33 lakh crore to Rs 144.50 crore today. It stood Rs 111.45 crore on November 8, 2016, the BSE data shows. The rise in m-cap also due to newly listed initial public offers (IPOs). About 30 companies listed during the period have added Rs 375,747 crore in total m-cap of BSE.
Nearly half or 445 out of 839 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index beat the market by giving higher returns as compared to Sensex and Nifty.
Indiabulls Ventures and HEG have seen their market value more than 10-times. Total 11 companies includes Graphite India, Venky’s India, ITI, Avanti Feeds, Rain Industries, Sanwaria Consumer, Adani Transmission, Gravita India, TVS Electronics, Dilip Buildcon and Bhansali Engineering Polymers rallied between 300% and 800%. A strong earnings growth in first half (April-September) of the current financial year 2017-18 (FY18) have also fuelled the rally in these stocks.
Of 106 stocks that doubled in past one year, 45 companies thus far announced their H1FY18 results, has posted 60% growth in their combined net profit. The aggregate net profit of these companies increased to Rs 4,520 crore from Rs 2,829 crore in the same period last fiscal.
HEG, a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally, zoomed 1045% from Rs 174 to Rs 1,992 on the BSE. The company reported a net profit of Rs 105 crore in H1FY18 against a loss of Rs 43 crore in the same period last year.
There is a structural change both on the demand side of electrodes and also the supply, with the closure of graphite plants in china recently and also in US and Europe, in last 3-4 years. There is a surge in demand of electrodes globally, with the enhancement of steel production activities using Electric Arc Furnace route. Also, the future prospects of steel making using Electric Arc furnace route in china has improved as it is less polluting, than blast furnace route, HEG said in an investor presentation.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Net profit/loss in Rs crore
|Company
|08/11/2016
|07/11/2017
|% chg
|Sep'2016
|Sep'2017
|% chg
|Indiabulls Vent.
|23.65
|292.90
|1138
|37.60
|105.49
|180.6
|HEG
|173.90
|1992.15
|1046
|-43.13
|105.22
|LP
|Sanwaria Consum.
|3.22
|29.00
|801
|17.44
|44.69
|156.3
|Graphite India
|76.95
|615.25
|700
|26.93
|119.38
|343.3
|Bhansali Engg.
|25.60
|134.15
|424
|16.79
|41.98
|150.0
|Adani Transmissi
|46.00
|199.40
|333
|222.25
|150.79
|-32.2
|Phillips Carbon
|257.05
|1053.55
|310
|21.99
|98.94
|349.9
|Himadri Specialt
|43.85
|159.30
|263
|30.67
|101.19
|229.9
|Shiva Cement
|9.50
|34.30
|261
|-4.04
|-24.64
|509.9
|Geojit Fin. Ser.
|38.00
|121.00
|218
|25.76
|33.09
|28.5
|Tinplate Co.
|79.50
|251.70
|217
|12.37
|31.91
|158.0
|I G Petrochems
|276.15
|756.65
|174
|50.27
|72.70
|44.6
|Saregama India
|250.50
|676.90
|170
|3.78
|7.76
|105.3
|Sterlite Tech.
|101.50
|273.60
|170
|96.02
|145.77
|51.8
|Future Lifestyle
|136.80
|354.20
|159
|47.60
|46.91
|-1.4
|Zuari Agro Chem.
|227.85
|584.55
|157
|-26.66
|53.80
|LP
|PPAP Automotive
|173.05
|442.05
|155
|9.10
|15.14
|66.4
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|536.15
|1365.85
|155
|180.71
|245.36
|35.8
|Dhampur Sugar
|117.40
|295.30
|152
|67.58
|123.15
|82.2
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|111.45
|278.60
|150
|284.10
|405.52
|42.7
|Mastek
|145.95
|362.65
|148
|9.67
|32.15
|232.5
|NOCIL
|72.10
|173.80
|141
|50.99
|72.69
|42.6
|Prakash Inds.
|57.70
|138.00
|139
|28.58
|125.24
|338.2
|K E C Intl.
|130.60
|309.80
|137
|95.95
|152.34
|58.8
|Chambal Fert.
|61.40
|143.05
|133
|267.77
|281.54
|5.1
|DCM Shriram
|237.05
|540.95
|128
|258.68
|405.50
|56.8
|Tour. Fin. Corp.
|61.70
|139.80
|127
|36.52
|41.18
|12.8
|Welspun Enterp
|66.25
|149.70
|126
|-5.18
|28.60
|LP
|Vaibhav Global
|305.00
|681.80
|124
|19.55
|35.03
|79.2
|H F C L
|14.23
|31.80
|123
|74.13
|50.81
|-31.5
|Welspun Corp
|65.35
|145.40
|122
|-45.42
|91.55
|LP
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|333.05
|734.30
|120
|0.29
|32.61
|11144.8
|Tata Metaliks
|350.30
|763.05
|118
|56.17
|64.17
|14.2
|V I P Inds.
|140.25
|299.85
|114
|50.13
|64.81
|29.3
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|344.65
|732.40
|113
|62.06
|73.40
|18.3
|Deepak Fert.
|207.50
|440.00
|112
|71.18
|83.58
|17.4
|Nath Bio-Genes
|194.40
|411.30
|112
|17.29
|23.73
|37.2
|Everest Inds.
|223.05
|471.80
|112
|4.13
|21.43
|418.9
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|122.25
|258.30
|111
|39.20
|55.50
|41.6
|NACL Industries
|22.15
|46.40
|109
|7.70
|8.99
|16.8
|Vardhman Spl.
|77.51
|161.15
|108
|10.72
|8.28
|-22.8
|Escorts
|347.35
|705.25
|103
|78.24
|140.20
|79.2
|Jindal Saw
|57.25
|116.00
|103
|113.10
|124.14
|9.8
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|313.75
|632.30
|102
|434.02
|553.78
|27.6
|India Nipp.Elec.
|579.30
|1165.70
|101
|16.82
|24.46
|45.4
|List of companies that declared H1FY18 (April-September) results so far
|LP - Loss to profit, PL - Profit to Loss
|Source : CapitalinePlus
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU