106 stocks from BSE Smallcap index gain over 100% in past one year

Price on BSE in Rs Net profit/loss in Rs crore Company 08/11/2016 07/11/2017 % chg Sep'2016 Sep'2017 % chg Indiabulls Vent. 23.65 292.90 1138 37.60 105.49 180.6 HEG 173.90 1992.15 1046 -43.13 105.22 LP Sanwaria Consum. 3.22 29.00 801 17.44 44.69 156.3 Graphite India 76.95 615.25 700 26.93 119.38 343.3 Bhansali Engg. 25.60 134.15 424 16.79 41.98 150.0 Adani Transmissi 46.00 199.40 333 222.25 150.79 -32.2 Phillips Carbon 257.05 1053.55 310 21.99 98.94 349.9 Himadri Specialt 43.85 159.30 263 30.67 101.19 229.9 Shiva Cement 9.50 34.30 261 -4.04 -24.64 509.9 Geojit Fin. Ser. 38.00 121.00 218 25.76 33.09 28.5 Tinplate Co. 79.50 251.70 217 12.37 31.91 158.0 I G Petrochems 276.15 756.65 174 50.27 72.70 44.6 Saregama India 250.50 676.90 170 3.78 7.76 105.3 Sterlite Tech. 101.50 273.60 170 96.02 145.77 51.8 Future Lifestyle 136.80 354.20 159 47.60 46.91 -1.4 Zuari Agro Chem. 227.85 584.55 157 -26.66 53.80 LP PPAP Automotive 173.05 442.05 155 9.10 15.14 66.4 Motil.Oswal.Fin. 536.15 1365.85 155 180.71 245.36 35.8 Dhampur Sugar 117.40 295.30 152 67.58 123.15 82.2 Edelweiss.Fin. 111.45 278.60 150 284.10 405.52 42.7 Mastek 145.95 362.65 148 9.67 32.15 232.5 NOCIL 72.10 173.80 141 50.99 72.69 42.6 Prakash Inds. 57.70 138.00 139 28.58 125.24 338.2 K E C Intl. 130.60 309.80 137 95.95 152.34 58.8 Chambal Fert. 61.40 143.05 133 267.77 281.54 5.1 DCM Shriram 237.05 540.95 128 258.68 405.50 56.8 Tour. Fin. Corp. 61.70 139.80 127 36.52 41.18 12.8 Welspun Enterp 66.25 149.70 126 -5.18 28.60 LP Vaibhav Global 305.00 681.80 124 19.55 35.03 79.2 H F C L 14.23 31.80 123 74.13 50.81 -31.5 Welspun Corp 65.35 145.40 122 -45.42 91.55 LP Ramkrishna Forg. 333.05 734.30 120 0.29 32.61 11144.8 Tata Metaliks 350.30 763.05 118 56.17 64.17 14.2 V I P Inds. 140.25 299.85 114 50.13 64.81 29.3 Hatsun AgroProd. 344.65 732.40 113 62.06 73.40 18.3 Deepak Fert. 207.50 440.00 112 71.18 83.58 17.4 Nath Bio-Genes 194.40 411.30 112 17.29 23.73 37.2 Everest Inds. 223.05 471.80 112 4.13 21.43 418.9 Kolte Patil Dev. 122.25 258.30 111 39.20 55.50 41.6 NACL Industries 22.15 46.40 109 7.70 8.99 16.8 Vardhman Spl. 77.51 161.15 108 10.72 8.28 -22.8 Escorts 347.35 705.25 103 78.24 140.20 79.2 Jindal Saw 57.25 116.00 103 113.10 124.14 9.8 Dewan Hsg. Fin. 313.75 632.30 102 434.02 553.78 27.6 India Nipp.Elec. 579.30 1165.70 101 16.82 24.46 45.4 List of companies that declared H1FY18 (April-September) results so far LP - Loss to profit, PL - Profit to Loss Source : CapitalinePlus

As many as 106 stocks from the BSE have become multi-baggers, rallying more than 100% in the last one year since the government banning the use of certain high-denomination notes on November 8, 2016.At 11:01 AM; the was trading at 17,728 has outperformed the market by surging 36% during the period. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 30% and the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index were up 22% each. The strong net inflows of over Rs 1-lakh-crore by the domestic mutual funds have led the rally in equityThe mutual funds have made net investments of Rs 118, 960 crore in equities market, as compared to Rs 15,939 crore net inflows by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in past one year, the Sebi data shows.Among the sectoral classifications, consumer durables, realty, metal and oil & gas indices beat the market by gaining in the range of 39% to 62% during the period.Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by market capitalisation (m-cap), has increased by Rs 33 lakh crore to Rs 144.50 crore today. It stood Rs 111.45 crore on November 8, 2016, the BSE data shows. The rise in m-cap also due to newly listed initial public offers (IPOs). About 30 companies listed during the period have added Rs 375,747 crore in total m-cap of BSE.Nearly half or 445 out of 839 stocks from the BSE beat the market by giving higher returns as compared to Sensex and Nifty.Indiabulls Ventures and have seen their market value more than 10-times. Total 11 companies includes Graphite India, Venky’s India, ITI, Avanti Feeds, Rain Industries, Sanwaria Consumer, Adani Transmission, Gravita India, TVS Electronics, Dilip Buildcon and Bhansali Engineering Polymers rallied between 300% and 800%. A strong earnings growth in first half (April-September) of the current financial year 2017-18 (FY18) have also fuelled the rally in these stocks.Of 106 stocks that doubled in past one year, 45 companies thus far announced their H1FY18 results, has posted 60% growth in their combined net profit. The aggregate net profit of these companies increased to Rs 4,520 crore from Rs 2,829 crore in the same period last fiscal.HEG, a leading graphite electrode manufacturer & exporter globally, zoomed 1045% from Rs 174 to Rs 1,992 on the BSE. The company reported a net profit of Rs 105 crore in H1FY18 against a loss of Rs 43 crore in the same period last year.There is a structural change both on the demand side of electrodes and also the supply, with the closure of graphite plants in china recently and also in US and Europe, in last 3-4 years. There is a surge in demand of electrodes globally, with the enhancement of steel production activities using Electric Arc Furnace route. Also, the future prospects of steel making using Electric Arc furnace route in china has improved as it is less polluting, than blast furnace route, said in an investor presentation.