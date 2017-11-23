12 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 25% in one week

BF Investment, Action Construction Company, Arshiya, Nila Infrastructure and RattanIndia Power surged an over 25% during the period.
At 12:18 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 0.65%, as compared to 0.20% rise in S&P BSE Midcap & 0.14% gain in S&P BSE Sensex. In past one week, the smallcap index was up 3% against 1.9% rise in midcap and 1.5% gain in the benchmark index.
Speciality Restaurants locked in upper circuit of 20% to Rs 168, also its 52-week high on the BSE. The stock rallied 33% thus far in the week. The company opened two franchise restaurants in Ranchi during past one week. Speciality Restaurants, which owns Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta.
According to media reports, five leading names from the restaurant and food business including Speciality Restaurants are looking at a possible partnership with McDonald's India. However, the company said that there are no such negotiations taking place.
Action Construction Company was up 6% to Rs 147 in intra-day trade. The stock soared 31% in past one week after the promoters increased their stake in the company through open market.
On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Vijay Agarwal (60,000) and Sorab Agarwal (26,000) had purchased a combined 86,000 shares of Action Construction Equipment through open market, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Post transaction, the combined holding of Vijay Agarwal and Sorab Agarwal, has increased to 41.39% from 41.31%, it added. The promoters held 73.1% stake in the company as on September 30, 2017, the shareholding pattern data shows.
Action Construction Equipment engaged in transport related services business reported nearly three-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 11 crore in September 2017 quarter. It had profit of Rs 4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-WEEK BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|PURAVANKARA
|138.90
|96.90
|43.3
|JAI CORP
|164.05
|117.95
|39.1
|BF INVESTMENT
|404.50
|298.85
|35.4
|KOLTE PATIL DEV.
|323.50
|246.05
|31.5
|SPECIALITY REST.
|166.45
|127.00
|31.1
|ACTION CONST.EQ.
|141.50
|108.15
|30.8
|ARSHIYA
|111.15
|85.10
|30.6
|GITANJALI GEMS
|87.55
|69.15
|26.6
|NILA INFRASTRUCT
|22.90
|18.15
|26.2
|RATTANINDIA POW.
|9.00
|7.17
|25.5
|STERLING TOOLS
|387.65
|309.30
|25.3
|APTECH
|383.35
|306.15
|25.2
