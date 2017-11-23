12 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 25% in one week

Jai Corp, Purvankara, Kolte-Patil Developers, Speciality Restaurants, Gitanjali Gems, and are among 12 stocks from the index that have rallied more than 25% in past one week.BF Investment, Action Construction Company, Arshiya, Nila Infrastructure and RattanIndia Power surged an over 25% during the period.At 12:18 PM; the index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 0.65%, as compared to 0.20% rise in S&P BSE Midcap & 0.14% gain in S&P BSE Sensex. In past one week, the smallcap index was up 3% against 1.9% rise in midcap and 1.5% gain in the benchmark index.locked in upper circuit of 20% to Rs 168, also its 52-week high on the BSE. The stock rallied 33% thus far in the week. The company opened two franchise restaurants in Ranchi during past one week. Speciality Restaurants, which owns Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta.According to media reports, five leading names from the restaurant and food business including are looking at a possible partnership with McDonald's India. However, the company said that there are no such negotiations taking place.Action Construction Company was up 6% to Rs 147 in intra-day trade. The stock soared 31% in past one week after the promoters increased their stake in the company through open market.