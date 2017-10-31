21 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 50% in October

GM Breweries, IFB Agro Industries, Sanwaria Consumer, HEG, Gujarat Borosil, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Saregama India, and Bhansali Engineering Polymers were among 21 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index, which rallied over 50% in the month of October.The S&P hit a new high of 17,625, surging 9% thus far in the current month. The index is set to post its biggest monthly gain in past 19 months. Earlier, in March 2016, the smallcap index had rallied 10% in a single month.By comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 8% and 6%, respectively during the current month.rallied 16% to Rs 515 on the BSE in intra-day trade today, after its board approved the investment in Balaji Speciality Chemicals Private Limited. The company said the said acquisition will help it expand its product portfolio and target domestic and exportMeanwhile, recorded 34% jump in net profit at Rs 29.16 crore in September quarter (Q2FY18) against Rs 21.73 crore in Q1FY17. The stock rallied 51% in past one month from Rs 337.saw its market value appreciated by 220% from Rs 7.39 to Rs 23.69 on Tuesday. The company had reported three-fold jumped in its net profit at Rs 21.04 crore in Q2FY18. It had profit of Rs 6.59 crore in the same quarter last year.had surpassed its entire previous fiscal net profit of Rs 43.97 crore during the first half (April-September) of current financial year. It reported profit of Rs 44.69 crore for H1FY18, against Rs 17.43 crore in H1FY17.Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) like City Of New York Group Trust, Florida Retirement System – Acadian Asset Management, Morgan Stanley (France) S.A. and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) collectively bought 1.1 million equity shares or 0.15% stake in Sanwaria Consumer, the company said on October 18, 2017.Ramky Infrastructure surged 81% from Rs 98 to Rs 177 so far in the month. The construction & engineering company on October 6 said that the increase in the stock price could be as a result of recent announcement of the proposal of preferential issue of convertible warrants to promoter and non-promoter investors.