Aegis Logistics up 6% on good Q1 results

has surged 6% to Rs 196 on BSE after the company reported a healthy 47% year on year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 47 crore in June quarter (Q1FY18). It had posted profit of Rs 32 crore in an year ago quarter.Revenue grew 16% at Rs 858 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 740 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year. This was primarily driven by increase in revenue from gas terminal division and liquid terminal division by 15.9% YoY and 13.4% YoY, respectively.The company’s EBITDA ((earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin remained constant at 7.7% in Q1FY18.is leading provider of logistics and supply chain services to India’s oil, gas and chemical industry.