After stock rally, Polaris Consulting delisting offer may not go through

The proposal for & Services by Virtusa Consulting Services, which owns 74.22 per cent in the company, is unlikely to go through as the stock price has surged over 60 per cent since its price before the announcement.

The stock of Polaris, which was trading at around Rs 242 apiece prior to the voluntary announcement on October 26, 2017, is currently trading at Rs 401 on the

According to the company filings, the floor price for the offer is Rs 232.37 per equity share of Polaris, which is much lower than the current market price.

When contacted, Virtusa CFO said, "We would like to obtain full ownership of Polaris, which will, in turn, provide us enhanced operational flexibility." The company says would also provide an exit opportunity to Polaris shareholders, especially given low liquidity.

The price is determined by the reverse book build process, which typically is at a premium to the floor price, and Virtusa will have the option to accept or reject the discovered price.

"We will accept the discovered price if it is reasonable and makes sense to Virtusa and its shareholders financially. The recent run-up in the stock price has raised concerns for us," Kalia added.

Dinkar Shanbhag, the head of institutional equity at Mumbai-based broking firm Lotus Global Equities, said: "The trend is to have a premium of 40 to 50 per cent above the floor price. Over the years, we have seen select offers being rejected by the acquirer as investors tried to stretch the offer price to an extent which the acquirer felt was unreasonable."

In March 2016, the Nasdaq-listed Virtusa had acquired about 53 per cent stake in Polaris from certain promoter entities and other shareholders. Virtusa had then completed the mandatory open offer in April 2016 at Rs 220.73 per share.