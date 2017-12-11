AGC Networks hits 52-week high; stock zooms over 50% in four days

-
Since December 5, the stock rallied 55% from Rs 108, as compared to 1.7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The company informed the stock exchanges that Essar Telecom, the promoter has released its entire 21.32 million or 74.89% of total equity capital of the company.
Essar Telecom had pledged shares with Export-Import Bank of India as collateral for loans taken by Essar Services (Mauritius), according to disclosure made by AGC Networks.
AGC Networks is a global solution integrator representing the world’s best brands in unified communications, network infrastructure & data center, cyber security (CYBER-i) and enterprise applications to evolve the customer’s digital landscape.
At 01:27 PM; the stock was up 9% at Rs 161 as compared to 0.26% rise in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than four-fold, with a combined 598,385 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
