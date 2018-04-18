Today is Akshaya Tritiya 2018, a day believed to bring good luck and success. It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya is good to initiate new beginnings and brings good fortune and luck. Most people start new businesses, buy land or jewellery, and invest in something on this day. All leading online portals – Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, etc – are enticing consumers with some heavy discounts on gold, platinum and jewellery and giving an opportunity for shopaholics to shop to their heart's content. Moreover, leading jewellers have lined up attractive offers for buyers.

In order to cash in on Akshaya Tritiya, leading jewellers have lined up attractive offers. Tanishq, for example, is offering up to 25 per cent off on making charges of gold and value of jewellery, while Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering gold coins and gift cards. PC Jeweller claims to be offering the lowest prices on gold coins this Akshaya Tritiya.

Banks like HDFC are offering up to 5 per cent cashback on jewellery purchase. However, while you are excited to grab your diamonds and gold, the government, has in a tweet advised customers to purchase only BIS-Hallmarked Jewellery, which is available in 14, 18 and 22 carats.

It's raining sales on gold and Business Standard lists portals offering tempting discount to mark Akshaya Tritiya 2018:

1. offers from Tanishq: Starting today, the Bengaluru-based jewellery brand will offer up to 25% off on making charges of gold and jewellery. Tanishq tweeted,"Celebrate this Akshaya Tritiya with us, and avail of up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery and jewellery value!"

The company is also offering a wide range of designs under its Mangalam jewellery collection starting from Rs 10,000. Customers can opt to upgrade their old jewellery by exchanging and getting 100% value on them.





2. offers from Malabar Gold and Diamonds: The company has online 'AKSHAYA TRITIYA' offers, under which customers can get free on every purchase of jewellery worth Rs 15,000. If the order value is Rs 30,000, or more, you get two gold coins. The company also is offering 5 per cent value of jewellery purchased as e-gift card against a minimum shopping of Rs 15,000. This e-gift card can be redeemed online at the time of next purchase.





This offer is valid until April 25, 2018 on a single transaction done at www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com website only and not at any of retail showroom.

3. offers from Orra Jewellers: To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, the company is offering 0 per cent making charges on gold bars and coins. The offer is valid till April 18. The company is providing a discount of 27 per cent on jewellery. Besides, there is also a 50 per cent off on making charges of golden jewellery also available for customers.

4. offers from PC Chandra Jewellers: Anyone purchasing jewellery from here till April 22 will get gold coins. The offer is, however, not valid in Agartala.





5. offers from Om Jewellers: The company is offering a discount up to 51per cent on making of charges of jewellery of gold, platinum and uncut On IGI certified jewellery, the company is asking its customers 0% making charge.





6. Offers on Amazon: Brands like Senco Gold, Joyalukkas, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and TBZ-The Original are offering up to 50 per cent discount on jewellery.

7. Shopclues discount on Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Shopclues is offering up to 80% discount on diamond, gold and silver jewellery.



8. SBI Gold Deposit Scheme: State Bank of India offers a revamped gold deposit scheme (R-GDS). Customers can deposit their idle gold under R- GDS which will provide them safety, interest earnings and a lot more, says SBI on its website, sbi.co.in. The gold deposit will be accepted by SBI, the largest lender of the country, on behalf of the central government. On Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, you may consider investing in SBI's revamped gold deposit scheme.

9. Offers from Snapdeal this Akshaya Tritiya: Snapdeal will let you bag earrings, bangles, bracelets and more at wallet friendly prices, starting from Rs 199 only on Akshaya Tritiya.

10. Allahabad Bank wants you to invest in gold bonds this Akshaya Tritiya: Here's what Allahabad Bank has to offer on Akshaya Tritiya 2018:



