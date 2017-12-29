Amulya Leasing & Finance up 5% after stake sale by promoter

JUST IN
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 624, up 5%, extending its Thursday's 5% gain on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Amulya Leasing & Finance is locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 624, extending its Thursday’s 5% gain on the BSE after the promoter Sameer Gupta sold his entire 35.19% stake in the company through an open market transaction. The stock is trading at its 52-week high levels.

On December 28, 2017, Sameer Gupta offloaded 1.76 million equity shares representing 35.19% stake of Amulya Leasing & Finance for Rs 98.22 crore on the BSE. The promoter had sold these shares at price of Rs 557.13 per share, the bulk deal data shows.

As on September 2017, Gupta held almost similar stake in the company, according to the BSE data.

Among the buyers of the shares were Vertex Suppliers and FIL Investments (Mauritius), Faind Fidelity Fund a/c Fidelity India Fund Faind, Vallabh Roopchand Bhansali and Suraj Vallabh Bhanshali. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA

Last week, the company informed the stock exchange that the name of the Company is change from 'Amulya Leasing And Finance Limited' to 'Apollo Pipes Limited' as approved by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana vide its certificate dated 20.12.2017.

Till 09:48 AM; around 6,530 shares were traded and pending buy order for 263,330 shares on the counter, the BSE data shows. The stock is trading under category of ‘XT’ group, where the securities traded and settled on Trade to Trade (T2T) basis. 
