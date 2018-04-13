Ashok Leyland up 3% on order win of Rs 1,000 million for 10x10 vehicles

-
ALSO READDefExpo 2018: Ashok Leyland targets Rs 50 billion from defence business Ashok Leyland finds growth triggers in the rising demand for M&HCVs Road ahead might be better for Ashok Leyland Smooth road ahead for Ashok Leyland; strong growth to drive earnings faster Ashok Leyland, extends gains, hits new high
-
“This order will end a long search by the Indian Army, who has been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch Rockets, this initial order is worth over Rs 1,000 million,” Ashok Leyland said in a press release.
Commenting on the order, Mr. Amandeep Singh, Head - Defence, Ashok Leyland, said “This will pave Ashok Leyland's way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, modular bridges and other critical loads. This order is a testament of our mobility leadership in the Defence sector, and we will continue to partner our Forces in service of the nation."
Shares of Ashok Leyland trading close to its all-time high of Rs 152 recorded on March 15, 2018 during intra-day trade. A combined 9.48 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU