Bajaj Electricals shares surge 7% on order win of Rs 35.78 billion in UP

Shares of have surged 7% to Rs 660 per share on the in early morning trade after the company said it has bagged orders worth of Rs 35.78 billion for rural/urban electrification projects in the state of Uttar Pradesh from Limited (MVVNL).

The projects shall be completed within 15 months from the date of issue of LoI, the company said in the filing.

The contract is for work of rural/urban electrification and related work on turnkey basis under the Saubhagya Yojna of Government of India, it added.

At 09:24 am; the stock was trading 5.5% higher at Rs 653 on the BSE, as compared to a marginal 0.04% rise in the S&P Sensex. It was quoting close to its 52-week high of Rs 664, touched on April 4, 2018 on the in intra-day trade.