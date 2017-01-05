Basmati exporters' scrips rise on high shipment, price outlook

A better outlook for export and price realisation has stocked bullish sentiment in the shares of basmati rice marketing companies over the past fortnight. These share prices have risen by nine to 14 per cent in this period. More exports are forecast this year, as Iran, the largest buyer of aromatic rice from India, is expected to restart its import after two years. Experts also say the price realisation per tonne, down after FY14, is likely to improve. "Iran was a major buyer until a few years ago. Now, they have hinted at restarting the import of basmati from India," ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?