Basmati exporters' scrips rise on high shipment, price outlook

More exports are forecast this year, as Iran is expected to restart its import after two years

A better outlook for export and price realisation has stocked bullish sentiment in the shares of basmati rice marketing companies over the past fortnight. These share prices have risen by nine to 14 per cent in this period. More exports are forecast this year, as Iran, the largest buyer of aromatic rice from India, is expected to restart its import after two years. Experts also say the price realisation per tonne, down after FY14, is likely to improve. "Iran was a major buyer until a few years ago. Now, they have hinted at restarting the import of basmati from India," ...

Dilip Kumar Jha