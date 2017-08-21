After lagging behind for three years in a row, has regained as the top commodity in terms of exports from India, thus scoring over in the quarter ending June.

Since the financial year 2014-15, exports had been surpassing the due to suspension of fresh orders from the world's largest importer - Iran, which consumes nearly a fourth of India's overall aromatic rice exports. Normally, Iranian traders suspend fresh orders for purchase of during the harvesting of its own non- This year, however, they continued import of By contrast, exports of faced huge challenge in terms of availability due to a short period on sell of animals in mandis and sporadic incidence of beating on its transporters.

Data compiled by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) showed India's exports of worth $1267 million (Rs 8168 crore) for the period between April and June 2017 compared to $934 million (Rs 6196 crore) for the corresponding last year. reported exports of at $849 million (Rs 5473 crore) for the quarter ended June 2017 compared to $823 million (Rs 5445 crore) for the same period last year.

"Indian exporters used to execute buyers' orders on "documents against acceptance" based which was stopped by the government of India because overseas buyers' re-negotiations of payment terms after hitting the shipments at their shores. In many cases, payment never came for the consignment dispatched to overseas buyers. So, there were corrections in exports of over the last few years. Now, overseas buyers are purchasing commodities only on spot cash basis. Meanwhile, Iranian buyers have continued their purchases even during their own harvesting season of non- That has resulted into an increase in exporters in April - June quarter," said a senior official.

By volume also, exports of jumped to 1.26 million tonnes for the first quarter of the current financial year (2017-18) compared to 1.18 million tonnes in the corresponding period last. Interestingly, average from jumped by a staggering 28 per cent to $1009 a tonne this year compared to $787 a tonne last year.

By contrast, however, exports of declined by a marginal in volume terms to 279,409 tonnes for April - June quarter 2017 compared to 280,869 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. Per tonne average has also increased albeit marginally by 3.75 per cent to $3039 this year compared to $2929 last year.

exporters have faced huge problems for supply due to the government's on animal sales which was stayed by the after few weeks. Thus, the on animal sales was lifted. But, overseas buyers continued to remain hesitant to place orders for to India amid fears of intermittent change.

"Overseas buyers are not coming to India due to frequent changes. The growth of India's exports, therefore, depends upon consistency in government policy," said Bushran Zakariya, Director, Zakariya Agro Pvt. Ltd, a Kanpur - based exporter.