Basmati overtakes buffalo meat as top export commodity

After lagging behind for three years in a row, basmati rice has regained as the top commodity in terms of exports from India, thus scoring over buffalo meat in the quarter ending June.
Since the financial year 2014-15, exports buffalo meat had been surpassing the basmati rice due to suspension of fresh orders from the world's largest importer - Iran, which consumes nearly a fourth of India's overall aromatic rice exports. Normally, Iranian traders suspend fresh orders for purchase of basmati rice during the harvesting of its own non-basmati rice. This year, however, they continued import of basmati rice. By contrast, exports of buffalo meat faced huge challenge in terms of availability due to a short period ban on sell of animals in mandis and sporadic incidence of beating on its transporters.
Data compiled by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) showed India's exports of basmati rice worth $1267 million (Rs 8168 crore) for the period between April and June 2017 compared to $934 million (Rs 6196 crore) for the corresponding last year. Apeda reported exports of buffalo meat at $849 million (Rs 5473 crore) for the quarter ended June 2017 compared to $823 million (Rs 5445 crore) for the same period last year.
"Indian exporters used to execute buyers' orders on "documents against acceptance" based which was stopped by the government of India because overseas buyers' re-negotiations of payment terms after hitting the shipments at their shores. In many cases, payment never came for the consignment dispatched to overseas buyers. So, there were corrections in exports of basmati rice over the last few years. Now, overseas buyers are purchasing commodities only on spot cash basis. Meanwhile, Iranian buyers have continued their purchases even during their own harvesting season of non-basmati rice. That has resulted into an increase in basmati rice exporters in April - June quarter," said a senior Apeda official.
By volume also, exports of basmati rice jumped to 1.26 million tonnes for the first quarter of the current financial year (2017-18) compared to 1.18 million tonnes in the corresponding period last. Interestingly, average realisation from basmati rice jumped by a staggering 28 per cent to $1009 a tonne this year compared to $787 a tonne last year.
By contrast, however, exports of buffalo meat declined by a marginal in volume terms to 279,409 tonnes for April - June quarter 2017 compared to 280,869 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. Per tonne buffalo meat average realisation has also increased albeit marginally by 3.75 per cent to $3039 this year compared to $2929 last year.
Buffalo meat exporters have faced huge problems for supply due to the government's ban on animal sales which was stayed by the Supreme Court after few weeks. Thus, the ban on animal sales was lifted. But, overseas buyers continued to remain hesitant to place orders for buffalo meat to India amid fears of intermittent policy change.
"Overseas buyers are not coming to India due to frequent policy changes. The growth of India's buffalo meat exports, therefore, depends upon consistency in government policy," said Bushran Zakariya, Director, Zakariya Agro Pvt. Ltd, a Kanpur - based buffalo meat exporter.
