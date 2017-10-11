BSE Smallcap index hits new high

Company 27/09/2017 LTP % chg Sanwaria Consum. 7.05 12.36 75.32 G M Breweries 418.90 675.95 61.36 TVS Elec. 285.65 445.60 56.00 Adani Transmissi 134.85 202.00 49.80 HEG 907.15 1350.55 48.88 Ramky Infra 93.75 138.55 47.79 63 Moons Tech. 75.25 110.35 46.64 India Glycols 231.20 334.25 44.57 G N F C 299.25 425.10 42.06 Bhansali Engg. 81.50 115.55 41.78 Indo Rama Synth. 26.75 37.65 40.75 Fineotex Chem 28.70 39.70 38.33 Arshiya 66.75 91.85 37.60 8K Miles 369.70 501.10 35.54 JBF Inds. 152.20 205.50 35.02 PSP Projects 332.25 448.60 35.02 SORIL Infra 127.05 170.65 34.32 JM Financial 135.40 181.45 34.01 Saregama India 424.55 564.95 33.07 MBL Infrast 22.05 29.30 32.88 Zen Technologies 49.40 65.60 32.79 Shirpur Gold 130.10 172.70 32.74 Sanghi Inds. 93.35 123.50 32.30 Nelcast 65.85 87.00 32.12 Pincon Spirit 50.25 66.20 31.74

The hit a new high of 17,020 on BSE in early morning trade on Wednesday, after a strong rally in chemicals, infrastructure, fertilisers, metals and auto parts & equipment stocks. The index surpassed its previous peak of 16,982 touched on September 20, 2017 in intra-day trade.The smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up nearly 1% at 17,007 at 09:21 AM today, gaining for the ninth straight trading day. Since September 27, the smallcap index has rallied 8% as compared to 5% surge in the S&P BSE Midcap and 3% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.Adani Transmission, VIP Industries, Sterlite Technologies, Siyaram Silk Mills, HEG, PSP Projects, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Dwarikesh Sugars and Lumax Auto Technologies are among 26 stocks from the that hit their respective new highs on the BSE today.Around 10 stocks – GM Breweries, Adani Transmission, HEG, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, India Glycols, GNFC and Indo Rama Synthetics - have seen their market price appreciate by over 40% during past nine trading sessions.hit a new high of Rs 212, up 10%, extending its Tuesday 10% rally on BSE, after Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has entered into exclusive talks with the company for selling its Mumbai power business.In their respective exchange filings, both companies specified that the proposed transaction is subject to confirmatory diligence, definitive documentation, and customary approvals. If the deal materialises, Adani will be making an entry into the power distribution business.locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 676 after the company reported 41% growth in net profit at Rs 15.73 crore in September quarter (Q2FY18). It had profit of Rs 11.12 crore in a year ago quarter.PSP Projects surged 13% to Rs 466, extending its previous day’s 12% gain, after the company said it has been awarded main contract works at Surat Diamond Bourse, Khajod valued at Rs 1,575 crore.