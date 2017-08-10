TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

We remain bearish on Nifty for August series: Sacchitanand Uttekar
Business Standard

Buy Asian Paints, Infosys and Bank of India, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  New Delhi 

Where are Nifty stocks headed?

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
Nifty Outlook:

 
Nifty now gets into the bear grip whereby the sentiment is now corrective with indices showing signs of fatigue at these levels & now the fear of weekly trend too turning down would further bring a corrective bias. The support for the day is seen at 9,860 while resistance is seen at 9,950.
 
ASIAN PAINTS - BUY   
CMP: Rs 1,155.55          
TARGET: Rs 1,230            
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,100
 
The stock has had a good run in the past 6-7 months with good volume participation from the market players and we anticipate the same bias for further rally from here on to scale new heights. The RSI has been strongly poised and with steady rise, the stock looks attractive and potential for more upward movement. We recommend this stock for an upside target of 1230 keeping a stop loss of 1100.
 
INFOSYS - BUY    
CMP: Rs 969.35        
TARGET: Rs 1,035            
STOP LOSS: Rs 930
 
The stock has made a higher top recently and after a brief correction it is bottoming out now at around 965 levels and we anticipate it to give a bounce and rally further to around 1020 levels. The RSI is reversing its trend and is poised for a recovery rally. With good volume activity going on, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1035 keeping a stop loss of 930
 
BANK OF INDIA - BUY      
CMP: Rs 158.45          
TARGET: Rs 175           
STOP LOSS: Rs 146
The stock has produced a positive candle pattern in the daily chart and is poised for an up move to scale further levels in days to come. The stock has closed above the significant moving average of 34 WMA and thus signifies positive bias and with RSI indicator also reversing it trend on the positive side signaling a buy. With tremendous volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 175 keeping a stop loss of 146.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements