Buy Dabur, Havells India, says Religare Securities

Top trading ideas from for today’s trade:



- BUY



Dabur has been hovering in a trading range of 300-320 for last two months or so and likely to resume its uptrend in near future. Traders can accumulate fresh in the given range.has been trading in a range for past three months while holding firmly above the support zone of multiple moving averages on daily chart. It has formed a fresh buying pivot now and likely to witness a strong surge in near future.has failed again to sustain above its resistance zone of moving averages viz. 50,100 EMA on daily chart and result in formation of a fresh shorting pivot. Further, indications from the confirmation indicators are also pointing toward slide ahead. Traders can use any bounce to go fresh short in the given range.: http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/