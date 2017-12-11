JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Don't get carried away by momentum, use rallies to exit longs:Angel Broking
Business Standard

Buy India Cements, Apollo Tyres and BPCL: Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  New Delhi 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
NIFTY VIEW:

 
Nifty has given a good bounce getting the daily trend up while weekly still continues to be down. Volatility index too has retraced where further correction for now seems unlikely. The support for the week is seen at 10080 while resistance is seen at 10460.
 
BUY INDIA CEMENTS   
CMP: Rs 174.40     
TARGET: Rs 192    
STOP LOSS: Rs 164
 
The stock has made a triple bottom formation in the daily chart and has bounced back with a huge positive candle pattern and looks poised for further upward rise in the coming days. The RSI has regained from its low and has indicated a trend reversal thus signaling a buy. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 192 keeping a stop loss of 164
 
BUY APOLLO TYRES       
CMP: Rs 247.90      
TARGET: Rs 265     
STOP LOSS: Rs 236
 
The stock has taken support at the significant 200 DMA which lies at 238 levels and has bottomed out there to regain strength with a reversal indicated. The stock looks promising and we anticipate it reach the peak level of 260 and scale further upwards. The RSI also has bounced back and has shown a positive bias signaling a buy. With good decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 265 keeping a stop loss of 236
 
BUY BPCL     
CMP: Rs 514.45    
TARGET: Rs 545      
STOP LOSS: Rs 492
 
The stock has been making a series of higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has maintained an upward trend in the recent past. The stock has been in consolidation period and now has indicated a positive candle with a positive bias in the daily chart. The MACD also has shown a trend reversal and thus support our view of a buy in this stock. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 545 keeping a stop loss of 492.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 08:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements