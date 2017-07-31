Buy Reliance Infra, Mahindra CIE, IRB Infra, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY RELIANCE INFRA

CMP: Rs 526

TARGET: Rs 570

STOP LOSS: Rs 502

The stock has witnessed a steep correction from the peak of Rs 620 to fall to Rs 436 levels and thereafter has recovered significantly and has gained strength to retrace almost 50%. It has produced a healthy positive candle now and the RSI has shown a trend reversal signaling a buy in this stock. We anticipate the stock to move further upward and with decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 570 keeping a stop loss of Rs 502.

BUY AUTOMOTIVE

CMP: Rs 251.70

TARGET: Rs 274

STOP LOSS: Rs 235

The stock has been gradually on the rise gaining potential and strength to signify more upward rally in the coming days and with the RSI also indicating a trend reversal on the positive side, we anticipate the stock to rise further to reach new targets. With good volume participation and also MACD on the rise, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 274 keeping a stop loss of Rs 235.

BUY

CMP: Rs 225.75

TARGET: Rs 250

STOP LOSS: Rs 212

The stock has made a lower bottom formation in the daily chart recently and thereafter has been consolidating for quite some time and has now gained strength and potential by producing a bullish candle pattern to rise further to scale new heights. Also a closing above the 200-DMA has brought in confidence and with the RSI strongly on the rise, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 250 keeping a stop loss of Rs 212.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.