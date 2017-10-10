Cochin Shipyard up 10% as it wins order worth Rs 5400 cr from Indian Navy

surged 10% to Rs 568 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company bagged an order worth Rs 5,400 crore from the“The company has received communication from the Ministry of Defence (Navy) that the company has emerged as the L1 bidder for 16 X ASW SWC Project for the Indian Navy,” said in a statement.The contract for eight vessels at a cost of about Rs 5,400 crore is expected to be concluded with the Ministry of Defence after due process, it added.The company said the order was bagged against a competitive tender issued by the Ministry of Defence in which both private and public sector yards had participated.The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 3.15 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 02:43 PM.The company had raised Rs 1,468 crore through initial public offer (IPO) in August, 2017. The company issued shares at price of Rs 432 per share to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs). The retail investors and employees were offered shares at a price of Rs 411, a discount of Rs 21 per equity share.