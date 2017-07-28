TRENDING ON BS
Derivative Strategy on Bharat Forge by HDFC Securities

Higher rollover seen by the stock to the August series with the positive cost of carry

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Derivative Strategy on Bharat Forge by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC securities:
 
Bharat Forge August Future – BUY

 
CMP – Rs 1,142
STOP LOSS - Rs 1,120
TARGET - Rs 1,180
 
Rationale:
 
Bharat forge futures open interest currently stands at three month high. This higher open interest coupled with the rise in price indicates accumulation of long positions by the strong hands.
 
We have seen higher rollover to the August series with the positive cost of carry. Stock is making higher top higher bottom formation on the charts.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

