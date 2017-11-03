Derivative strategy on Jain Irrigation by HDFC Securities

on by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities



Buy November 110 call at Rs 4.70

Stop loss: Rs 3

Target: Rs 8



Rationale:



We have seen long positions being built in futures today where their open interest rising by over 5%.



Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart by closing above the downward sloping trendline resistane of 105 level.



In the option segment, 110 call added over 4 lakh shares (25% rise in open interest) and 115 call added over 2 lakh shares(16% rise in open interest), suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here.



Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks



Disclaimer: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.

