Escorts shares rise 7% on strong tractor sales in March

-
ALSO READEscorts may outperform with record tractor sales in FY18, product launches Escorts surges 6% on healthy growth in January tractor sales Escorts: Strong second half ahead Volumes, price hike aid Escorts's Q3 performance; growth outlook strong Stock, commodity and forex markets closed today on account of Holi
-
“The domestic sales for the month of March 2018 at 11,557, was up by 64.8% as against 7,014 tractors in March 2017. Export sales were up 3.6 times at 233 tractors in March 2018 against 65 tractors in March 2017,” Escorts said in a press release.
For the full financial year 2017-18 (FY18), Escorts recorded 26.1% growth in sales at 80,417 tractors, against 63,786 tractors in FY17.
At 01:23 pm; the stock was trading 6% higher at Rs 871 against 0.59% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.85 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU