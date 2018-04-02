Escorts shares rise 7% on strong tractor sales in March

Shares of have moved higher by 7% to Rs 874 per share on the in intra-day trade after the company reported a strong 65% year on year (yoy) growth in sales of 11,790 units in 2018. It had sold 7,079 tractors in 2017.

“The domestic sales for the month of 2018 at 11,557, was up by 64.8% as against 7,014 tractors in 2017. Export sales were up 3.6 times at 233 tractors in 2018 against 65 tractors in 2017,” said in a press release.

For the full financial year 2017-18 (FY18), recorded 26.1% growth in sales at 80,417 tractors, against 63,786 tractors in FY17.

At 01:23 pm; the stock was trading 6% higher at Rs 871 against 0.59% rise in the S&P Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.85 million shares changed hands on the and so far.